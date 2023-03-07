'STEM Adventures' to offer science-focused play at Kiddie Academy franchise locations nationwide

Educational child care providers to host free community events for families

ABINGDON, Md., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 140 Kiddie Academy Educational Child Care franchise locations in the U.S. will host "STEM Adventures," a free community event promoting science, technology, engineering and math exploration through developmentally appropriate activities for children ages 2 through 12. The events will be held March 18-19 and April 1-2.

"A recent survey we conducted through OnePoll found that 88% of parent respondents think it's important their child learns STEM in school," said Joy Turner, vice president of education for the Kiddie Academy brand. "The educational setting of Kiddie Academy locations, combined with fun hands-on activities, offers young children positive early exposure to foundational skills."

Movement is this year's theme, featuring activities like making flying paper airplanes, participating in a bouncing ball rodeo or making a ping pong ball launcher. Activities will be appropriate for children ages 2 through school-age, and will be interactive and play-based. Refreshments will be provided at the events.

According to the Department of Education , STEM exposure for children is essential to creating a nation of leaders who can understand and solve the complex decisions and challenges they will encounter in our world. The DOE highlights the importance of all children having access to STEM literacy and education, no matter where they live—an initiative Kiddie Academy fully supports.

"We hope to provide parents with ideas on how to bring STEM education into the home and expand on the fun and learning they'll enjoy at STEM Adventures," said Turner.

To find and register at a participating Academy location, parents and caregivers can go to kiddieacademy.com/academies/event/stem-adventures/ .

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, the Kiddie Academy system has been recognized as a leading brand in educational child care. The company serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full- and part-time care, before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs, through the Kiddie Academy system. Kiddie Academy's proprietary Life Essentials® Curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. The company's philanthropic efforts, including support of national nonprofit Family Promise, take character education lessons learned in the classroom beyond Academy walls. Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC has also received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy .

About Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC is based in Maryland. There are currently more than 300 open Academies in the Kiddie Academy system, located in 33 states and the District of Columbia, serving more than 37,000 children. Each franchised location in the Kiddie Academy system is an independently owned and operated business. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com .

