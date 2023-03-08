AUSTIN-BASED NIMBUS HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES NEW MENOPAUSE TESTING AND TREATMENTS AT SXSW 2023

An Established Provider of Hormone Optimization, Nimbus Addresses Menopause Symptoms with Advanced At-Home Testing and Personalized Prescriptions

AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of International Women's Month, Nimbus Healthcare , a personalized medicine and patient-centered telehealth platform, announces it will be promoting its women's line, specializing in hormone testing and treatment, as part of the SXSW Creative Industries Expo in Austin, Texas, on March 12-15, 2023. Nimbus isn't new to the hormone optimization space having previously launched its men's line in 2022. Founder of Nimbus, Dr. Jobby John, has been custom compounding prescriptions tailored to patient's unique biochemistry for 10 years. Nimbus is now personalizing treatment plans for women to address hormone imbalance and is putting their institutional knowledge to work to help people who may not feel heard by their general practitioners.

Nimbus is focusing on addressing the commonly ignored concerns of women who are dealing with symptoms of hormonal imbalances, peri-menopause, or menopause. Nimbus can affordably address common symptoms that women are often told are just a normal part of the aging process. Issues like weight gain, anxiety, night sweats, hot flashes, mood swings, hair loss, and low libido can all be improved with personalized medicine. The first step in the process is to order Nimbus's at-home women's hormone test . The test analyzes five key hormones: estrogen, cortisol, testosterone, progesterone, and TSH (Thyroid). This helps to identify the underlying cause of bothersome and painful symptoms.

"It can be difficult and expensive for the average person to find a provider who can address lifestyle issues like hormone imbalance and hair loss," said Dr. Jobby John , CEO and founder of Nimbus. "And yet these issues affect how we feel each and every day. I'm excited to help solve these problems by providing accessible, patient-centered care all from the comfort of home."

By providing personalized medicine at affordable prices via telehealth, Nimbus is disruptive to the current health care space and its one-size-fits-all approach. Personalized medicine, also referred to as integrative functional medicine or concierge medicine, on average costs $1,277 for the initial consult. When someone buys a Nimbus test kit for $199, they get advanced analysis of key biomarkers and hormones in 7-10 business days, as well as a free telemedicine visit. During the telehealth appointment, a provider will explain the findings in their labwork and discuss a customized treatment plan. Customers will receive test results and their personalized treatment plan in as little as 2 weeks from start to finish.

