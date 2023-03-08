CHICO'S FAS INSPIRES EMPOWERMENT FOR INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY

White House Black Market's #ItsHerHouse Campaign and Wilson Elser WAVE Sponsorship Celebrate Women in The Workforce

FORT MYERS, Fla., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) is commemorating International Women's Day by demonstrating their dedication to diversity, equality and inclusivity with special campaigns and partnerships that promote and celebrate female empowerment.

Chico's FAS IWD (PRNewswire)

Practicing What They Preach

As a company of brands founded by women, led by women and for women, Chico's FAS is on a mission to encourage every woman to wear their confidence and never compromise. In fact, Chico's FAS boasts a female majority in leadership and board member positions and is accredited as one of Newsweek's 'America's 100 Most Loved Workplaces' in 2022. With 96% of their sales associates, 99% of their field associates and 98% of their field leadership composed of women, Chico's FAS is committed to remaining an industry leader that caters to the needs of their team as well as women everywhere.

"Chico's FAS is a champion for women's advancement and is committed to being an industry leader that tends to the real needs of every woman. To ensure the success of this mission, our goal is to treat our Associates with the same care and attention as our customers and we are committed to developing and promoting their long-term success. We want to inspire confidence in everything we do." - Chico's FAS ESG Report

#WHBMPowerHouse Campaign

Recognizing that nothing inspires confidence like a power suit, White House Black Market is launching the #ItsHerHouse Powerhouse Campaign to celebrate women supporting women in the workforce. #ItsHerHouse aims to showcase successful female professionals who are loyal customers of the brand, while also providing them a platform to salute the women who had a positive impact on their lives.

Select WHBM Customers who have shown such appreciation for the brand as their go-to destination for well-designed tailoring pieces will be given a styling session at their local boutique, as well as a gift card. Participants are then given the chance to pay it forward and give a woman in their lives a styling session and a gift card of their own, whether it be a mentor, a mentee or co-worker.

White House Black Market x W.A.V.E.

Drawing inspiration from its trailblazing customers and employees who lead by example daily, White House Black Market is honored to support Wilson Elser W.A.V.E (Women Attorneys Valued & Empowered) Makers Daring to Lead Conference in celebration of International Women's Day. Through fostering personal and professional growth, W.A.V.E. strives to strengthen the next generation of female leaders who will drive progress and advancement in their field.

The W.A.V.E. Makers Daring to Lead Conference will be held on March 9, 2023, at the UNLV Foundation Building in Las Vegas, and commemorate the outstanding achievements of women leaders in the legal, business, and academic communities. As a proud sponsor, White House Black Market will provide the latest tailored suiting pieces to dress the guest speakers, as they discuss topics including empowering other women, business transition, pursuing passions, overcoming challenges and barriers, giving back and more. #WHBMPowerhouse #ItsHerHouse

To learn more about Wilson Elser W.A.V.E.'s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, visit WilsonElser.com .

ABOUT CHICO'S FAS:

Chico's FAS is a Florida-based fashion company founded in 1983 on Sanibel Island, Fla. The Company reinvented the fashion retail experience by creating fashion communities anchored by service, which put the customer at the center of everything we do. As one of the leading fashion retailers in North America, Chico's FAS is a company of three unique brands - Chico's®, White House Black Market® and Soma® - each thriving in their own white space, founded by women, led by women, providing solutions that millions of women say give them confidence and joy.

As of January 28, 2023, the Company operated 1,269 stores in the U.S. and sold merchandise through 58 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic franchise airport locations. The Company's merchandise is also available at www.chicos.com, www.chicosofftherack.com, www.whbm.com and www.soma.com.

To learn more about Chico's FAS, please visit our corporate website at www.chicosfas.com. The information on our corporate website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this press release or incorporated into our federal securities law filings.

ABOUT WILSON ELSER WAVE

As one of the largest premier law firms in the country, Wilson Elser ranks among the top 200 law firms identified by The American Lawyer and ranks 56th in the National Law Journal's survey of the nation's largest law firms. Steadfast in creating a vibrant diverse workplace across its 38 offices, Wilson Elser has allocated resources through its national Diversity & Inclusion Committee and Women Attorneys Valued & Empowered (WAVE) programs, two national firm initiatives created to advance the personal and professional well-being of the firm's women attorneys. As a result of its commitment to hire, retain and advance diverse attorneys, the firm has expanded the number of national leadership roles held by women. Today, a quarter of the Executive Committee members are women; six are regional managing partners, including Sheri Thome, RMP of the Las Vegas office; and 11 chair national practice groups. The firm's efforts have been recognized by leading national legal publications, including The American Lawyer, ranked 76 for number of women equity partners, and National Law Journal, ranked 31 on its Women's Scorecard.

CONTACT:

SEQUEL, INC.

Ester Mun

emun@sequel-inc.com

Chico's FAS Inc. Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chico’s FAS, Inc.