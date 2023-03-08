Advertise
Eoptolink Showcasing Industry Most Power-Efficient 800G Optical Transceivers at OFC 2023

Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago

CHENGDU, China and FREMONT, Calif. , March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd. (SZSE: 300502), a leading provider of optical transceiver solutions and services, has announced that it will showcase its newest and most power-efficient 800G optical transceivers at OFC 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Eoptolink Technology Inc. Ltd.)
(PRNewsfoto/Eoptolink Technology Inc. Ltd.)(PRNewswire)

Eoptolink's latest offering includes an 800G OSFP DR8 module based on TFLN, paired with a 5nm DSP with an integrated TIA. This transceiver delivers an industry-leading power consumption of just 11.2W, setting a new standard for power efficiency. The DSP directly drives the TFLN, resulting in outstanding optical transmitter performance.

The company has continuously pushed the power limits of high-speed transceivers, and it is currently sampling the second generation of 800G DR8+ and 2xFR4 silicon photonics-based transceivers. These transceivers use the advanced in-house PIC and 7nm DSP with integrated TIA, delivering power consumption of <14W from 0°C to 70°C. Eoptolink has also launched 5nm DSP-based EML and silicon photonics 800G transceivers with power consumption of <14W from 0°C to 70°C.

"Low power consumption is a crucial parameter in data transmission, and we are committed to offering customers the best power-class performance transceiver solutions," says Dirk Lutz, Distinguished Engineer at Eoptolink. "We are thrilled to showcase our latest results at OFC."

A live demonstration all these low power 800G transceivers will be shown at Eoptolink's booth #3327 at OFC 2023 in San Diego.

