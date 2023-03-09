Attentive Energy One Announces Plans for Two New Offshore Wind Ports In New York City, Creating $400 Million In Economic Activity In New York State

New sites for offshore wind construction, operations, and maintenance would support many of the 2,600 jobs projected to be created by the Attentive Energy One project

Arthur Kill Terminal on Staten Island and Ravenswood Operations & Maintenance Hub in Queens would cement New York City as a key hub for offshore wind

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attentive Energy One (AE1), a joint venture of TotalEnergies and Rise Light & Power (Rise), today announced plans for two offshore wind port facilities in New York Harbor generating $400 million in economic activity in New York State. In connection with the 1,400 MW proposal, which AE1 submitted to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) in January 2023, the project has entered into a lease agreement with Arthur Kill Terminal (AKT) – conditional upon selection by NYSERDA – under which it will serve as a long-term master tenant of the site and assist in project development. Additionally, AE1 will develop a world-class operations and maintenance facility at the Ravenswood Generating Station in Queens (the O&M Hub). Ravenswood, owned by Rise, is New York City's largest fossil generating facility; the O&M Hub will repurpose the site's existing waterfront to provide a just transition for the facility's UWUA Local 1-2 workforce, equipping them to operate the AE1 project for decades to come.

On Staten Island, AKT will be a state-of-the-art wind turbine marshalling facility, sited on the Arthur Kill waterway, seaward of the Outerbridge Crossing and outside of all height restrictions. AKT's unique location makes it the only marshalling site in New York State and one of only a limited number of locations on the East Coast capable of accommodating offshore wind construction activities without any vessel height restrictions. Offshore wind turbine components require significant vertical clearance during staging and construction.

AKT will create 435 jobs, building upon the borough's long-standing role in the maritime industry. Economic opportunities through AKT include hundreds of construction jobs created to build the facility, along with sustained revenue generation and employment for neighboring communities during decades of offshore wind marshalling operations. Furthermore, Attentive Energy's proposal to NYSERDA includes $1 million in funding for the College of Staten Island – part of the City University of New York (CUNY) network – to bolster its offering of offshore wind and renewable energy training through its Continuing Education department, including Global Wind Organization (GWO) certificate programs.

In Queens, Attentive Energy will establish its permanent O&M Hub at the Ravenswood Generating Station, establishing control rooms, training facilities, and warehousing for the AE1 project, as well as upgrading nearly 1,000 feet of existing quayside to allow for docking, vessel operations, and crew transfer activities for offshore wind operations. Construction of the O&M Hub will provide a just transition to new, high-quality jobs that will remain onsite for decades to come and will allow members of the UWUA Local 1-2, who have proudly staffed Ravenswood Generating Station for 60 years, to continue powering New York.

"Attentive Energy One's ports proposal helps solve future constraints for marshalling and O&M activity in New York City. With deep water access via the Arthur Kill, and no height restrictions, AKT will be the only offshore wind port in New York capable of accommodating future U.S. wind turbine installation vessels and to most efficiently perform transport of fully assembled turbine components. Similarly, the Ravenswood O&M Hub in New York City will generate jobs in connection with our project for decades to come," said Damian Bednarz, Managing Director, Attentive Energy.

"Our facilities at Ravenswood have powered New York for over 60 years and have provided good union jobs for many hundreds of employees during that time," said Clint Plummer, CEO of Rise Light & Power. "These landmark investments in New York City's working waterfront will ensure that high-quality jobs are here to stay."

These projects will ensure that New York Harbor plays a leading role in development of renewable energy infrastructure. A broad coalition of elected officials, NGOs, and business leaders across New York City reflect support for AKT and Ravenswood O&M hubs:

"In order to combat climate change, we must pursue new and innovative ways to transition from fossil fuels to more renewable energy sources," said Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez. "The conversion of Ravenswood Generating Station in Queens – New York City's largest fossil generating facility – to a new Operations & Maintenance Hub for offshore wind will not only generate jobs and boost our economy but also support our climate goals. I applaud Attentive Energy and Rise Light & Power for their commitment to fighting against climate change and collaborating with the union workforce to create new jobs for New Yorkers. This represents a win-win, for wind and workers."

"Arthur Kill Terminal is the only port in our state capable of supporting such a large offshore wind operation," said Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis. "Not only will the AKT project pave the way for wind farms that will generate power for almost two million homes in New York and New Jersey, but it will also create hundreds of good-paying union jobs and inject millions of dollars into the local economy during construction, and much more upon completion. As someone who supports an 'all of the above' energy approach, I'm proud to have played a role in pushing for and securing federal dollars for this project and I'm greatly appreciative to companies like Attentive Energy that see the value of and are investing significantly in this project as well."

"This proposal continues our island's 400-year maritime tradition and ensures our residents have access to lifelong careers in a burgeoning industry. Staten Island will be a critical part of the region's energy infrastructure and I'm confident that Arthur Kill Terminal, Attentive Energy and their associates will be strong partners in all our future growth," said Joe Borelli, Minority Leader of the New York City Council.

"Ravenswood's members of UWUA Local 1-2 have proudly powered New York City for generations. Constructing a new operations and maintenance facility on this site is the best way to ensure our workers have access to the best opportunities in green energy," said Jim Shillitto, President of Utility Workers Union of America Local 1-2. "Coupled with a commitment to provide training and transition resources for our workforce, Rise Light & Power and Attentive Energy are leading the way on the just transition to renewable energy."

"The offshore wind industry not only relies upon the construction of wind turbines and wind farms, but the utilization of port facilities that will support the logistics required to install and maintain these wind farms," said SUNY Maritime College President RADM Michael Alfultis. "Investments made by Attentive Energy One to enhance the infrastructure of two New York port terminals will serve a dual purpose by bringing renewable energy to New York State and increasing job opportunities for the maritime workforce. Maritime College recognizes that the offshore wind industry, a maritime industry, will be essential to the region's future economic and environmental health. We are poised to leverage our expertise to help shape the future of the offshore wind industry and ensure its continued growth and success."

"Maritime industrial jobs are the lifeblood of New York Harbor and provide a clear path to the middle class," said Dr. Timothy G. Lynch, Interim President of College of Staten Island. "The College of Staten Island and CUNY stand ready and willing to equip our students with the skills to access jobs in the green energy industry and we applaud Attentive Energy in prioritizing in-city employment through investments like Arthur Kill Terminal."

"Attentive Energy One will add significantly to the maritime industry in New York Harbor," said Jeffrey Chetirko, Principal of the Urban Assembly New York Harbor School. "With investments like Arthur Kill Terminal and the Ravenswood O&M Hub, NYC students will continue to have access to good-paying jobs on the working waterfront that allow them to contribute to the green energy revolution."

"Waterfront Alliance commends projects like Attentive Energy One which help develop and activate new ports and position them to become offshore wind hubs and regional economic powerhouses. New York City and the region stands to benefit from well-paying maritime jobs and opportunities for skilled labor that supports the 21st century port," said Cortney Worrall, CEO and President, Waterfront Alliance.

"New York is uniquely positioned to become an important and economically vital offshore wind hub," said Linda Baran, President and CEO of the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce. "The intersection of offshore wind development, maritime ports, and economic development, including investment in facilities at Staten Island Arthur Kill Terminal, will be critical in bringing renewable energy and maritime jobs to New York State."

Attentive Energy One (AE1) is an offshore wind project designed to help New York State achieve the dual goals of replacing fossil fuel with renewable energy and establishing a durable local industry with living-wage jobs. The project will deliver a historic environmental justice victory with the early retirement and replacement of 1960's fossil-fuel generation with offshore wind power.

As a joint venture between TotalEnergies and Rise Light & Power, AE1 is uniquely positioned to deliver this major offshore wind project for New York. TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company with over 11 GW of offshore wind projects in development worldwide and nearly 25 GW of renewable energy deployed in the U.S. Rise Light & Power owns and operates the Ravenswood Generating Station, the largest power plant in New York City, which has been a vital part of New York's energy system for nearly 60 years.

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

Rise Light & Power is a Queens, New York based energy asset manager and developer, and is actively transforming its core asset, Long Island City's Ravenswood Generation Station, into a new clean energy hub Renewable Ravenswood. By redeveloping New York City's largest power generating facility, Rise will permanently replace fossil fuel power with homegrown renewable energy, while providing a just transition for its existing union workforce and economic opportunities for surrounding communities. Renewable Ravenswood, core to Rise's growth-oriented strategy, is at the forefront of the ambitious clean energy transition taking place in New York State and will continue to provide reliable and cost-effective electricity for New York City for decades to come.

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

