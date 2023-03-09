NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Eyewear is all for being positive, but not when it comes to the emission of CO 2 . We're proud to announce that our mission of planting trees has led Eco to become one of the very first carbon negative eyewear brands in the world!

Eco Eyewear was founded in 2009 as one of the multiple brands held by Modo Eyewear. Eco pioneered the eyewear industry by using only sustainable materials in all products and packaging and has been evolving in the area ever since. (PRNewswire)

ECO EYEWEAR REACHES CARBON NEGATIVITY MILESTONE

What does this mean, exactly? Unlike being carbon neutral, where one compensates for CO 2 emissions at a ratio of one to one, Eco is carbon negative. This means that our efforts in reducing carbon emissions by planting trees actually surpass neutrality. "Our" trees clean out more CO 2 than our eyewear production creates.

Eco has planted 3.3 million trees so far, offsetting a total of 154 million kilograms of CO 2 !

"I am extremely excited to add this very fundamental element of carbon negativity to our already sustainable Eco brand. We are the only eyewear brand in the world to offer virtually every sustainable eyewear and packaging materials and now we are also carbon negative! We have become the brand that gives back more than what it takes. What an incredible feeling for our customers and final consumers, knowing that by purchasing our products they'll contribute positively to the environment! It is a very proud milestone for all of us at Eco!" says Alessandro Lanaro – MODO Group CEO

"At Trees for the Future, we have been partnering with Eco for the past 15 years. Together we have achieved an incredible impact by planting 3,316,270 trees in Cameroon and in Forest Gardens in Senegal. Such tree planting has resulted in 154,629 metric tonnes of CO 2 sequestered, verified by a study conducted by the Department of Forestry of the University of Michigan. Eco has contributed to 1,069 Forest Gardens for a total of 1,069 acres restored, thus alleviating poverty for 8,553 farmers and their families. And, just to think, our work with Eco is just getting started..." says Trees for the Future CEO Tim McLellan

