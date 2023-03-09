Gradient Technologies Hires High Powered Executives to Drive Commercialization Efforts

New executives bring extensive experience in cybersecurity to drive adoption of Gradient Cybersecurity Mesh (GCM) in commercial and government applications

NEW YORK and BOSTON, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gradient Technologies , a deep technology startup pioneering true zero trust in the identity and access management space, today announced three key executive hires as the company ramps up its commercial efforts. Gradient has emerged as a disruptive technology firm focused on eliminating credential-based cyberattacks by leveraging its groundbreaking platform .

With a deep moat of technology, Gradient has secured more than twenty patents and over a hundred trade secrets and patents pending. Gradient's products have been rigorously tested and deployed by F500 companies and leading government agencies. The company is now pressing full force with its commercialization efforts and has already amassed over $10 million in funding from well known deep investment firms and experienced technology luminaries.

More about Gradient's Key Executive Hires:

Dr. Edward (Ed) Frank joins as Executive Chair and brings decades of technology leadership to the company. In addition to his role on Gradient's Board, Dr. Frank serves on the Boards of Directors of Analog Devices, Marvell, Rocket Lab, and SiTime, as well as being a board member or advisor at several start-ups in the AI, semiconductor, and social networking markets. Dr. Frank previously served as Vice President of Macintosh Hardware Systems Engineering at Apple, as Corporate Vice President of Research and Development at Broadcom, and a Distinguished Engineer at Sun Microsystems. Dr. Frank earned a B.S. and M.S. in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University , and a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Carnegie Mellon University , where he was a Hertz Foundation Fellow, and is a member of its Board of Trustee. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering, a Fellow of the IEEE, and serves on the Board of Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation.



Chris White serves as Chief Operating Officer and will lead the company's Product Development and Delivery efforts. He brings over fifteen years of experience in cybersecurity leading technical teams that protect F500 companies from cyberattacks. Prior to joining Gradient, Chris was Chief Security Officer at BlueVoyant where he was responsible for strategy, security, and solutions functions across the firm. Chris began his career at Booz Allen Hamilton where he served as Chief Engineer for Commercial Cyber Engineering Services. He is an experienced advisor in the realm of cryptography, metadata analysis, security analytics, and secure data management. Chris has two B .S. from MIT , in Mathematics and Business Administration, and an M.A in Applied and Computational Mathematics from The Johns Hopkins University .



Jason Thompson leads Gradient's go to market efforts as Chief Marketing Officer. He is a 6X marketing and operations executive with an extensive background starting up and scaling world-class technology companies. Prior to Gradient, Jason served as CMO for BlueVoyant, COO at threat intelligence company IntSights (acquired, Rapid7), CMO of SecurityScorecard, as VP Marketing at NS1 and SSH Communications Security, respectively, and led digital marketing at SIEM pioneer Q1 Labs.

"I am very pleased to have these exceptional leaders join Gradient as we move quickly to transform the $18 billion identity and access management (IAM) market," said Christian Wentz, Founder & CEO of Gradient. "Bringing a transformational cybersecurity product to market requires a team with the experience and credibility to drive widespread adoption. With Chris, Jason, and Dr. Frank, we have the core team in place to dominate the space."

About Gradient Technologies

Founded in 2018 by 3x proven technology entrepreneur Christian Wentz, Gradient Technologies is on a mission to stop credential-based cyber attacks. Despite decades of development and countless point solutions, compromised credentials are the main or contributing factor in 60-80% of breaches. Gradient eliminates credential-based attacks by securing credential issuance, leveraging ephemeral credentials, anchoring credentials to hardware roots of trust so they can never be used outside on another device, and using attestation from silicon to endpoint to ensure that the identities are not compromised.

