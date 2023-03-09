uLab Systems™ Launches AI Platform Innovations and Receives Superior Ratings for its uAssist™ Treatment Planning Assistance Service

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- uLab Systems, creator of the uSmile™ clear aligner system, announces the release of a new streamlined version of its uDesign® 7 software along with survey results stating a majority of its customers find the uAssist treatment planning assistance service is more efficient and results in a higher quality treatment plan, compared to the leading competitor's service.*

"We are extremely proud of our recent software innovations and the consistently positive feedback we have received from our customers about the high quality and convenience provided by our uAssist team of dental professionals," says Amir Abolfathi, CEO and co-founder.

The updated uDesign 7 software incorporates several improvements implemented in response to user feedback: ease-of-use upgrades when ordering retainers, streamlined prescription preferences for communication with the uAssist treatment planning assistance service, and additional templates and options for attachments and pontics.

A survey of 178 uLab® users showed orthodontists found the uAssist service to be extremely fast, of high quality, and rarely requiring additional modifications before ordering. The uAssist team is a group of licensed orthodontists and dentists who are trained on uLab Systems' platform and save customers time with treatment planning.

89% of uAssist users find the treatment plans to be of equal or higher quality than those provided by the leading competitor.

90% of uAssist users received treatment plans back as fast or faster than from the leading competitor service. The average turnaround time for the first review is only 19 hours.

86% of milder cases are accepted after the first uAssist planning session.

Abolfathi also notes feedback recently received from customers regarding the uAssist service.

"uAssist has allowed me to treat more complex cases with aligners and offer my patients a high-quality product at a better price. uAssist takes the guesswork out of an aligner platform by offering accurate case setups with a quick turnaround." — Dr. Brittany Stroope, Springdale, Arkansas

"I consistently receive my uAssist setups within one day. The uAssist setups are reliably excellent and require minimal revisions, saving me time and allowing me to deliver the aligners to my patients extremely fast." — Dr. AJ Ortega, Dallas, Texas

"I am so happy to have transitioned to uLab after 17 years of using the leading provider. The uAssist service has been superior to the competition because the assistants are trained orthodontists and dentists; they really understand what you are trying to achieve with each treatment." — Dr. Donna Lim, New Zealand

"High quality and efficiency are of utmost importance to orthodontists, and we aim to provide them with rapid, personalized treatment planning that is the best in the industry. Our customers have experience with the leading competitor's service and have told us they now prefer the uAssist system. We couldn't be more pleased," says Abolfathi.

uLab's commitment to innovation is making a significant difference to orthodontists. The company will continue to listen to customers' feedback about the uDesign software and uAssist service and quickly incorporate recommendations to ensure high user satisfaction. Over 750k aligner treatment cases have been planned to date.

*Survey data was collected by uLab from uAssist users who were asked to rate their experience compared to the leading competitor's planning service.

About uLab Systems

uLab Systems is led by an experienced team of healthcare innovators helping to transform options for orthodontic practices to provide the best outcomes for their patients. uLab's mission is to advance the orthodontic industry with aligner products and digital treatment planning software that let orthodontists take back control of their treatment plans. uLab sustainably manufactures uSmile aligners in Memphis, TN, recycling over 80% of manufacturing mold materials. uSmile clear aligners, the uAssist concierge service and the uDesign software are available to all orthodontic practices in the USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. To learn more visit www.ulabsystems.com.

