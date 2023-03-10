MedPro Healthcare Staffing Named Among Best Staffing Firms To Work For

SUNRISE, Fla., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MedPro Healthcare Staffing, a leading provider in contract healthcare staffing services, was named one of the "2023 Best Staffing Firms to Work For" by Staffing Industry Analysts. The announcement was made during the Executive Forum North America conference in Miami Beach, Florida. MedPro was among a record 450 companies seeking to participate in the survey.

MedPro Healthcare Staffing named SIA 2023 Best Staffing Firms to Work For. (PRNewswire)

"It's always an honor to be recognized as a company, but to be recognized by our own employees is a true testament to the company culture we have strived to build and maintain," said MedPro Healthcare Staffing President and CEO Liz Tonkin.

Winners are categorized based on size and location. MedPro was in the 201 to 500 employee category. Employees at each company were asked to complete an independent online survey that measured a variety of key items such as trust in senior leadership, compensation and benefits, manager effectiveness, diversity and inclusion, and teamwork.

"We cannot be happier for the 2023 honorees and the great company cultures they have created, and we are excited to help elevate the industry by highlighting best practices in employee engagement and retention," said SIA President Barry Asin. SIA and Omaha, Nebraska-based Quantum Workplace conducted the survey.

MedPro is also a five-time South Florida Sun-Sentinel Top Workplace winner and was recently named the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward 2022 Corporate Partner of the Year for outstanding participation in the BBBS Broward County School to Work Workplace Mentoring Program.

More About MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Founded in 1983, MedPro Healthcare Staffing is a Joint Commission-certified provider of temporary and contract healthcare staffing services to acute and long-term post-acute hospitals, government facilities, and medical laboratories across the U.S. Located in Sunrise, FL., MedPro employs over 300 corporate employees. For more information, please contact Stacey Edwards at (954) 228.7534. www.medprostaffing.com.

MPHS Logo (PRNewsfoto/MedPro Healthcare Staffing) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MedPro Healthcare Staffing