Stagwell (STGW) Marketing Cloud Releases '2023 State of Comms Tech' Report: Comms Pros Need to Become 'Communications Engineers'

Report Outlines Trends, Issues and Predictions Shaping the Communications Landscape in 2023, Launches Ahead of Axios' AI & Communication Event Today at SXSW 2023

NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) Marketing Cloud (SMC) released "State of Comms Tech," a new report detailing the trends shaping the evolving technology landscape in the communications field. The launch comes ahead of Axios' AI & Communication: A New Frontier event this evening at SXSW 2023, featuring SMC Comms Tech CEO Aaron Kwittken in discussion with Axios' editorial team on how AI can revolutionize the way communicators work, create content and exchange ideas. Kwittken will also give a live demonstration of PRophet, SMC's generative and predictive AI platform for PR and communications professionals, and its newly launched AI writing tool, "Taylor."

To survive as professionals in the communications industry, comms pros will need to become "communications engineers."

The 2023 State of Comms Tech Report outlines the Comms Tech landscape as it stands today, introducing the idea that to survive as professionals in the communications industry, comms pros will need to become "communications engineers." And while this might sound intimidating, this is an exciting thing. Burgeoning technology fueled in large part by AI will help comms pros become more performative and exceed their goals. With new challenges on the horizon around brand safety, data security, and more, technology is the best partner comms pros could wield.

"You don't need to be a technologist to be a communications engineer," says Kwittken. "You just need to be willing to let comms tech tools act alongside of you on the stage, albeit in supporting roles. You will always be in front of the curtain while technology helps the magic happen behind the scenes."

With over 700 tools on the market in the PR, social media, and communications categories, it's more important than ever that comms pros are educated about the tools they are using and the potential that lies in their tech stack. Along with an analysis of the current tech landscape, the report proposes six predictions for the comms tech industry in 2023.

Six Predictions for the Comms Tech Industry in 2023

Generative AI will drive next-generation communications Brand safety will be a top-line priority for comms pros Predictive pitching and personified media targets will help PR pros land their message Comms pros will have more optionality when it comes to building their tech stack Data ethics and privacy will take center stage Pay for creators and influencers will become more transparent

