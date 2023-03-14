4MOMS REFRESHES THE ROCKAROO® BABY ROCKER

Unique base creates an automated, rhythmic front-to-back motion that babies love
PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 4moms, the makers of innovative baby gear, has given its RockaRoo® Baby Rocker a refreshed new look. Originally launched in 2014, the RockaRoo flipped the traditional infant rocker on its head – literally – with the pivot at the base, creating a compact footprint. Today, parents looking for a safe place to comfortably place down their baby have another option with features that include:
- A NEW Graphite color that complements any home décor;
- NEW removable, interactive toy balls;
- Automated front-to-back rocking motion;
- Five range of motions settings; and a
- Sleek, compact base
"We want to give our parents options when looking for a swing or rocker," explains Amie Stanton, Director of Brand Engagement, 4moms. "Many families are familiar with our popular MamaRoo® Multi-Motion Baby Swing, which moves like parents do – up and down and from side-to-side, but they may not realize that the 4moms RockaRoo Rocker is also an option. Both are great solutions when you need a hands-free moment, depending on which type of motion your baby prefers."
Recipient of the 2014 red dot award for product design, the RockaRoo Baby Rocker retails for $159.99 on 4moms.com and at major retailers, including Amazon, Target, Babylist, buy buy BABY, and other specialty stores. For more information, visit: https://www.4moms.com/products/rockaroo, and to see the RockaRoo in action, visit the 4moms YouTube channel.
About 4moms
4moms® has transformed the baby gear industry by leveraging technology and user-centered design to create dramatically better products, like the 4moms MamaRoo® Multi-Motion Baby Swing that replicates the bouncing and swaying motions parents make when soothing their babies, the 4moms Breeze® Playard that opens or closes in one simple step, the 4moms MamaRoo Sleep® Bassinet, which uses unique motions to help baby fall asleep and stay asleep longer, and the 4moms® Connect High Chair™, which uses magnetic technology to make mealtime easier. The company, founded in 2005 and based in Pittsburgh, Penn, currently sells its products at buy buy BABY, Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, select specialty retailers, 4moms.com and 58 countries across the world.
Keep up with all things 4moms by following us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE 4moms