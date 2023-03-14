AutoGrid Unveils Cutting-Edge EV Grid Services Solution to Help Utilities Spur Adoption and Attain Sustainability Goals

AutoGrid Flex EV builds on 10 years of pioneering DER and EV experience to empower utilities and their customers with an unrivaled mix of insights, managed charging, network load optimization, and V2G capabilities.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading Virtual Power Plant ( VPP ) and Distributed Energy Resource Management Solution ( DERMS ) provider AutoGrid today launched AutoGrid Flex EV, an AI solution aimed at enabling cleaner, more reliable, and cost-effective grid operations.

AutoGrid Launches AutoGrid Flex EV: A Complete Solution for Utilities to Achieve Sustainable Grid Operations and Embrace the Electric Vehicle Era (PRNewswire)

Built on the AutoGrid Flex™ platform , the solution leverages the company's track record of more than 10 years of experience harnessing EVs and other distributed energy resources (DERs), and utilizes the broadest network of automotive, charging, and device providers.

With EV sales projected to exceed 50 percent of total auto sales by 20301, utilities are facing both a rapid rise in electricity demand and an enormous opportunity to tap flexible capacity. Today's power providers are seeking EV charging insights, demand forecasting, the ability to shape load and manage demand peaks, and a seamless customer experience. AutoGrid Flex EV is the industry's most complete solution to help utilities survive and thrive in the EV era – and across the DER spectrum.

Advances in this pioneering innovation include:

Multi-channel marketing to scale customer recruitment

Unrivaled prosumer engagement via AutoGrid's consumer portal for streamlined customer enrollment, impact tracking, and incentives

Broadest access to assets ( EV telematics and EV charging ) including residential, workplace, multifamily, and fleet charging

State-of-the-art analytics dashboards to monitor and visualize charging behavior across a utility customer's territory

Significant experience in managed charging, advanced optimization, and load shifting at scale

Feeder/Transformer-based visualization, optimization, and dispatch

Leading and demonstrated vehicle-to-grid (V2G) charging capabilities

AutoGrid has successfully deployed a previous version of its Flex EV solution at scale at multiple utilities across North America and globally, leveraging a vast ecosystem of EV and EVSE vendors including Chargepoint, Wallbox, and SWTCH Energy.

"Through our Power Response program, AutoGrid empowers consumers to actively participate in making the grid more resilient, reliable, and sustainable. Its capabilities enable service optimization and reduce usage when there is strain on the grid, benefiting our customers and the environment," said Joanne O'Neill,Clean Power Alliance's Director of Customer Programs. "In addition, as part of AutoGrid Flex, the new solution promises a single platform to manage all of our distributed energy resource programs, leveraging thermostats, battery storage, electric vehicles, and behavioral changes to help our residential and commercial customers reduce their electricity usage."

"More than 10 years ago, the first DER that AutoGrid connected was an EV charger, and we've been leading in this space ever since," said Ruben Llanes, AutoGrid CEO. "Utilities need to plan for EV penetration, forecast and shape load, and harness the power of this mobile storage capacity and V2G when and where it's needed most. AutoGrid's new EV solution is a quantum leap for decarbonization and democratization of the grid."

The announcement of AutoGrid's Flex EV continues Schneider Electric's commitment to accelerating the new energy landscape, with solutions that enable a more resilient and flexible grid. It builds on Schneider Electric's recent launch of Schneider Home , a first-of its kind integrated home energy management solution. In combination, AutoGrid's support for utilities and Schneider Electric's offerings for utility customers represent an important step in the company's growing "prosumer to grid" portfolio.

About AutoGrid

AutoGrid is committed to accelerating access to sustainable energy in order to combat the climate crisis. AutoGrid's AI-driven software makes electric vehicles, batteries, roof-top solar, utility-scale wind and other distributed energy resources (DERs) smarter. By enabling prediction, optimization, and real-time control of millions of energy assets at an unprecedented scale, AutoGrid is making the vision of a decentralized, decarbonized, and democratized new energy world a reality. With over a decade of pioneering experience across the globe, AutoGrid offers fleet owners, energy-as-a-service companies, renewable project developers, utilities, and electricity retailers the ability to build, own, operate, and participate in intelligent and scalable Virtual Power Plants (VPPs) enabling them to disrupt the dependency on fossil-fuel based energy. The AutoGrid Flex™ platform is managing over 6,000 MW of VPPs in 17 countries.

Media Contact:

John Perry

VP of Marketing & Communications, AutoGrid

media@auto-grid.com

1 https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-09-20/more-than-half-of-us-car-sales-will-be-electric-by-2030#xj4y7vzkg

AutoGrid logo (PRNewsfoto/AutoGrid) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AutoGrid