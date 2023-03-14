BURRELL COMMUNICATIONS GROUP TAKES HOME 2023 AAF 'MOSAIC CHAMPION OF THE YEAR' MULTICULTURAL ADVERTISING AWARD

CHICAGO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burrell Communications Group has been named the 2023 "Mosaic Champion of the Year," a prestigious award given by the Dallas, Texas chapter of the American Advertising Federation (AAF), as a part of its annual Suits Awards.

The Suits Awards, the Dallas AAF's largest creative competition, were conceived to recognize individuals across various advertising disciplines who support the creation, execution and delivery of exemplary creative work from the local advertising industry. Given in ceremonies March 1st at the Dallas American Advertising Awards Gala, the Mosaic Champion of the Year category serves to honor "an agency or professional that has been continuously supportive of, and goes above and beyond diversity, equity and inclusion within the industry."

Burrell Communications was peer nominated for its recent "Need A Nudge" national campaign and contest, created for the Toyota brand. The initiative, launched in fall 2022, was developed to help support and uplift non-profit organizations and leaders across the country whose often unsung work is effecting positive change in the communities Toyota serves.

Through the contest, prospective "Need a Nudge" entrants were challenged to visit the Toyota.com website during the campaign period, complete an entry form and submit a video statement of 60 seconds or less explaining why the entrant believed the organization deserved "a nudge," or should be chosen to receive one of 16, $10,000 grants. More than 200 entries were received and posted to the contest website, with the public then invited to login during the voting period daily, vote for their favorite organization and spread the word of the funding opportunity.

Sixteen noteworthy grassroots organizations were named recipients of the grants to fuel their ongoing work and impact in local communities, with the first cohort of winners announced by Toyota on March 6th. "To receive this honor from the AAF adds to the momentum of what looks to be a banner year for our agency," said Fay Ferguson, Co-CEO of Burrell. "We're always gratified and humbled when our client's work is acknowledged and showcased—especially in instances like this when our peers are aware and single us out," she adds.

The AAF's American Advertising Awards stand as the largest advertising awards program in the U.S. Renowned industry judges from around the nation judge the AAF-Dallas local competition, with the best work moving on to the district level, and then the national level.

About Burrell Communications Group

Burrell Communications Group was founded in 1971 with the intention of forging an authentic and respectful connection with the Black consumer. In 2004, with the retirement of the company's founder, Tom Burrell, Fay Ferguson and McGhee Osse became Co-CEOs. Under their direction, the firm has flourished, producing impactful campaigns for clients like Toyota, Comcast/Xfinity, McDonald's, P&G and Coca-Cola, among others.

