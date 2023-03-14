Camping Deals Make Summer Vacations Possible for Under $100 per Night

Campspot is hooking campers up with up to 50% off at 200 campgrounds around the country through March 19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- March has historically been a peak booking month for campers planning their travel for the warmer seasons to come. Campspot, the leading booking site for private campgrounds, wants to help even more travelers commit to time outside this year by offering a first-of-its-kind booking promotion. From March 14 through March 19, Campspot will hook campers up with the best deals of the season, offering special booking bonuses and up to 50% off at nearly 200 participating campgrounds across the country using the code BIGGEST23.

We know many families are feeling a pinch this year, so we wanted to ease the sting of rising costs for summer travel.

"We know many families are feeling a pinch this year, so we wanted to ease the sting of rising costs for summer travel," said Erin Stender, Campspot CMO. "We collaborated with our network of campground partners around the country to offer exclusive deals for the first time in a coordinated effort to help more families take a trip and make memories together."

Popular deals include:

Book 3 nights, get the 4th free at natural mineral 'spa'

30% off RV sites at desert resort with family-friendly amenities

25% off luxurious glamping resort in the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains

15% off at scenic West Virginia lake retreat

33% off 3-night stays at luxurious wine country hotspot

15% off a week stay in sunny, tiki-themed paradise

Book 3 nights, get the 4th free at family-friendly camp resort

Click here for imagery. Prices are not guaranteed and can vary based on discounts, dates and availability.*

Deals will go live at 9am ET on March 14 at http://campspot.com/about/biggest-booking-week , and remain valid through March 19. All coupons available while supplies last, so don't delay.

* Terms apply. See http://campspot.com/about/biggest-booking-week for details.

About Campspot

Campspot is the leading software provider and online marketplace for RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins, glamping options, and more, providing access to more than 200,000 campsites across the United States and Canada.

