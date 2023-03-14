Guidehouse's Jan-Willem Bode and Kathryn Rock Named Top Global Consultants

Consulting magazine recognizes Bode for Excellence in Leadership; Rock honored with Excellence in Client Service

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, is proud to announce that Consulting magazine has named Jan-Willem Bode and Kathryn (Kate) Rock Global Leaders in Consulting in 2023. Bode is recognized for Excellence in Leadership and Rock honored for Excellence in Client Service.

The 2023 honorees consist of 38 professionals who have exhibited outstanding work ethics, service delivery and innovative thinking –setting themselves apart from industry peers and generating change, growth and success for their firms and their clients.

Leader of the firm's global Sustainability team, Jan-Willem Bode has been instrumental in positioning Guidehouse as the leading sustainability advisory in North America and Europe, and in driving sustainability to the benefit of our clients' business and their communities. He heads the firm's work with public and private sector organizations to develop and implement strategic initiatives carefully tailored to clients' goals and purpose—from energy and greenhouse gas management, climate resilience and ESG, to disaster recovery and beyond. He brings more than 25 years of experience working on climate finance, corporate sustainability, project development and project finance.

With over 20 years of experience advising banks, nonbank lenders and servicers, private equity companies, hedge funds, fintechs, and Government Sponsored Enterprises, Kate Rock specializes in providing solutions that help clients transform their business, minimize risk, and address regulatory requirements. Kate is always thinking ahead, helping to grow Guidehouse as a next-generation global consultancy dedicated to helping clients navigate complex challenges. She has managed teams focused on the industry's most critical issues such as Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) where she was instrumental in supporting clients and getting the funds out to those most in need, the Independent Foreclosure Review resulting from the financial crisis, and key litigation cases impacting and shaping the industry.

"With partners like Jan-Willem and Kate Rock on our team, Guidehouse is truly marking a path of distinction and paving the way to help our clients design, build, and operate future-focused enterprises," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "They each exemplify Guidehouse's highest standards of innovation, leadership and client service. We congratulate them both on these well-deserved honors."

Guidehouse's Bode and Rock were recognized for their achievements during the Global Leaders in Consulting awards gala in London on February 16, 2023.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has over 16,500 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

