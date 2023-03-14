LG CHANNELS ADDS NEW LIMITED-TIME FREE STREAMING CONTENT FOR MARCH

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA's exclusive free streaming service, LG Channels, is offering LG smart TV owners access to a wide range of new on-demand movies, TV series and streaming options this March.

Coming this March are live broadcasts of 2023 NCAA® DII and DIII Winter Championship events, including Basketball, Ice Hockey and Indoor Track and Field on the NCAA Championships Channel (100). LG Channels is also adding a variety of movies like "Charlie's Angels" and "Groundhog Day" to its video-on-demand lineup this month.

LG Channels offers a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, children's programs and more. LG smart TV owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG TV's webOS platform.

Here's a look at LG Channels' newest additions this month:

New to LG Channels in the United States

FOX Soul (Channel 403) (FOX News Media) – FOX SOUL is a live streaming channel dedicated to the black culture, but consumable by all. The programs aim to entertain, educate & inspire with authentic conversations from the many diverse voices within the Black community.

The Rifleman (Channel 1041) (FilmRise) – The classic, action-packed Western series about a dedicated rancher raising his son in the turbulent and untamed New Mexico Territory. Their adventures are filled with rousing, two-fisted action, set against sweeping, beautiful and authentic locations.

New to LG Channels Video-On-Demand

Charlie's Angels (2000) – They're beautiful, they're brilliant, and the Angels are always ready to work for Charlie. In a high-octane update of the original 1970s TV series, the P.I. trio of Natalie (Cameron Diaz), Dylan (Drew Barrymore), and Alex (Lucy Liu), alongside faithful lieutenant Bosley (Bill Murray), must foil an elaborate murder-revenge plot that could not only destroy individual privacy worldwide but also spell the end of their boss Charlie.

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle – Natalie, Dylan and Alex reunite to go undercover in search of two missing silver bands. They're no ordinary wedding rings. They contain encrypted information that reveals the new identity of every person in the federal Witness Protection Program. When witnesses start to turn up dead, only the Angels can stop the perpetrator, using their expertise as masters of disguise, espionage and martial arts.

Groundhog Day – Snowed in during a trip to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to cover the annual Groundhog Day festivities, television weatherman Phil Connors (Bill Murray) finds himself stuck in time, endlessly repeating February 2. His world is inhabited by the same people every day, but they don't know Groundhog Day is repeating itself. That gives him a certain advantage: He can find out what a woman is looking for in a man, and then the "next" day behave in exactly the right way to impress her. Luckily there is a woman close by to practice on. She's Rita (Andie MacDowell), Phil's long-suffering producer who has had to put up with his tantrums, demands and surliness. Gradually Phil can see the error of his ways and improve his behavior until, finally, a Groundhog Day dawns when she finally likes him.

Moneyball (2011) – Based on a true story, Brad Pitt stars as Billy Beane, the general manager of the Oakland A's who assembles the team and has an epiphany: All of baseball's conventional wisdom is wrong. Forced to reinvent his team on a tight budget, Beane will have to outsmart the richer clubs. The onetime jock teams up with Ivy League grad Peter Brand (Jonah Hill) in an unlikely partnership, recruiting bargain players that the scouts call flawed, but all of whom can get on base, score runs and win games.

Visit the LG Channels Home App for more free on-demand titles available this month including, "Saving Silverman," "Starship Troopers," "The Last Boy Scout" and more. Here you'll also find the return of fan favorites like "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," "Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls," "Yes Man" and "Murder by Numbers."

NCAA Winter Championship Schedule Highlights

Thursday, March 16:

5:30 p.m. EST: DIII Men's Basketball Semifinal Game 1

8 p.m. EST: DIII Men's Basketball Semifinal Game 2

Saturday, March 18:

5 p.m. EST: DIII Women's Basketball Semifinal Game 1

7:30 p.m. EST: DIII Women's Basketball Semifinal Game 2

Sunday, March 19th:

3 p.m. EST: DIII Women's Ice Hockey Championship Game

Monday, March 20:

1 p.m. EST: DII Women's Basketball Quarterfinal 1

3:30 p.m. EST: DII Women's Basketball Quarterfinal 2

7 p.m. EST: DII Women's Basketball Quarterfinal 3

9:30 p.m. EST: DII Women's Basketball Quarterfinal 4

Tuesday, March 21:

1 p.m. EST: DII Men's Basketball Quarterfinal 1

3:30 p.m. EST: DII Men's Basketball Quarterfinal 2

7 p.m. EST: DII Men's Basketball Quarterfinal 3

9:30 p.m. EST: DII Men's Basketball Quarterfinal 4

Sunday, March 26:

7 p.m. EST: DIII Men's Ice Hockey Championship Game

Find the full NCAA Winter Sports Championship schedule by visiting NCAA.com.

1 Channel moves to 263 on April 1, 2023.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

About LG Channels

LG Channels is LG's exclusive free streaming service, offering a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, children's programs, and more. With more than 300 channels and growing, LG TV owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG TV's webOS platform (LG smart TV models 2016-present).

About the NCAA®

The NCAA® is a membership-led nonprofit association of colleges and universities committed to supporting academic and athletic opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes at more than 1,000 member colleges and universities. Each year more than 54,000 student-athletes compete in NCAA® championships in Divisions I, II and III sports. Visit NCAA.org and NCAA.com for more details about the Association, its goals and members and corporate partnerships that help support programs for student-athletes.

