Victor Allen's Coffee to Roll out a BOLD New Taste & Packaging Refresh

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Victor Allen's Coffee, established in 1979 with a passion for producing high-quality coffee, will be rolling out a new and improved taste profile starting this month across its full-line of single serve coffee pods.

In addition to the new taste profile that was achieved through optimization of coffee blends and roasting techniques, Victor Allen's Coffee will also be updating its look on the shelf and in e-commerce. Packaging for the coffee brand will deploy an updated logo, new brand colors, and a new and improved flavor communicator with an easy to read roast profile scale.

"Through our research, we have found that consumers are seeking a coffee brand that can provide a great cup of coffee consistently at a reasonable price," said Michael Sargent, Senior Brand Manager for Trilliant Food & Nutrition. "Consumers also indicated that they have a hard time shopping the coffee aisle and on e-commerce platforms because there are so many choices that don't communicate clearly on pack the quality of the coffee beans used, the flavor profile, and roast of the coffee. By optimizing our packaging and improving our already amazing coffee, we can continue to provide consumers the home brewing coffee solutions that they are looking for."

In celebration of these enhancements, Victor Allen's Coffee will be launching a sweepstakes that started March 1st and will run through May 31st, 2023, where consumers can "Enter for a Chance to Win Free Coffee for a Year*" and other great prizes. Victor Allen's Coffee fans can visit www.victorallen.com/coffeesbestkeptsecret to enter and to view official rules. You can purchase Victor Allen's Coffee online at Amazon, Wal*Mart.com, Target.com and Homedepot.com and you can search for a store near you at the victorallen.com.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Sweepstakes open to U.S. residents, 18+, Void where prohibited. For Official Rules visit www.victorallen.com/coffeesbestkeptsecret. Ends 5/31/23. Sponsor: Trilliant Food and Nutrition, LLC.

About Trilliant Food & Nutrition, LLC

Founded in 1979, Trilliant Food & Nutrition is a vertically integrated, high-quality manufacturer in the coffee, powdered, ready-to-drink, and wellness beverage categories. For more information on Trilliant Food & Nutrition, LLC, visit www.trilliantfood.com.

