Wendy's "Squares Up" for NCAA March Madness with Another Year of Winning Deals

WHAT:

This March Madness® it's all about basketball, brackets, and square BEEF. As the Official Hamburger of March Madness and Official Breakfast of March Madness, Wendy's® has built another championship-winning roster of deals on the Wendy's app. Even though the men's and women's tournament games tip off today and tomorrow, the square star of March Madness is already clear – Wendy's Dave's Single®.

That's right, a fresh never frozen return player – and a beefy one at that... Wendy's iconic square Dave's Single can be enjoyed for just one dollar with the offer when you order in the Wendy's app*. This dollar deal refreshes one week after redemption through April 5, so you can shoot your square shot time, and time again.

And now for the remaining 2023 Wendy's March Madness Deals lineup:

Honorary Team Captain: Reggie Miller

At [Chicken] Center: FREE 6 pc. Nuggs with $10+ purchase (via Wendy's App)*

At Shooting Guard: $2 off ANY Breakfast Combo (via Wendy's App)*

At Power Forward: $3 off Orders of $15+ (via Wendy's App)*

At Small Forward: 50% off Wendy's Kids' Meal® with Any Purchase (via Wendy's App)*

Don't miss a delivery deal worth dunking on with the $4 off $20+ in-App Delivery via the Wendy's App.* For those hungry fans watching from home, enjoy this delicious delivery play running every day, all month long through April 16.

WHERE:

These dunk-worthy deals are available exclusively in the Wendy's app. A helpful assist – when you order through the Wendy's app, you'll earn points to score free food with Wendy's Rewards™.**

WHY:

"At Wendy's, we're squarely focused on giving our fans great tasting hamburgers, and it all starts with the best fresh, never frozen square beef in the game," said Wendy's Global Chief Marketing Officer, Carl Loredo. "From the unique square shape of our burgers to the way we show up for fans, we've always done things differently, and our strong record shows the play is working. No matter how your favorite team fares in the tournaments, when you score a square Wendy's hamburger, you're guaranteed a win."

Let the Madness begin!

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef***, freshly prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

ABOUT THE NCAA:

The NCAA is a diverse association of more than 1,100-member colleges and universities that prioritize academics, well-being and fairness to create greater opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes each year. The NCAA provides a pathway to higher education and beyond for student-athletes pursuing academic goals and competing in NCAA sports. More than 54,000 student-athletes experience the pinnacle of intercollegiate athletics by competing in NCAA championships each year. Visit ncaa.org and ncaa.com for more details about the Association and the corporate partnerships that support the NCAA and its student-athletes. NCAA and March Madness and are registered trademarks of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

*With offer in Wendy's App, account registration and mobile purchase required. Limited time only at participating U.S. Wendy's. Limit 1 qualifying item per offer redemption. Not valid with any other coupon or offer. Not valid for delivery orders placed outside of the Wendy's app. See offer in the Wendy's App for further details.

**Wendy's Rewards available at participating U.S. Wendy's. My Wendy's™ account registration and use required to earn points and redeem rewards. Points have no monetary value. See www.wendys.com/Rewards for details.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

