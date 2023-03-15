AbbVie Partners with Award-Winning Redglass Pictures on New Film Shedding Light on the Hidden Struggles of Those Living with Eczema

"Under My Skin: Untold Stories of Life with Eczema," uncovers the extraordinary physical and emotional impact of those living with the chronic skin disease, showing viewers the power of having the courage to seek help

U.S. audiences can stream the film on The Roku Channel starting April 1

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced the launch of a new documentary film, "Under My Skin: Untold Stories of Life with Eczema," which debuted at South by Southwest® 2023 in Austin, Texas. The film, directed by award-winning Redglass Pictures, features the physical and emotional stories of three individuals with eczema to help inspire others to seek appropriate support and live a life unhindered by their disease.

While more than 31 million Americans suffer from eczema, the chronic skin disease is often misunderstood, with many brushing it off as simply a rash or itchy skin.1 In reality, eczema is a chronic inflammatory disease of the immune system often characterized by a cycle of intense itching and scratching that can lead to cracked, scaly and oozing skin.2,3 While every patient's experience is different, researchers recognize that the impact of eczema is far deeper than the surface.4

"Eczema is so much more than a rash," said Alexis, a patient advocate who has lived with eczema since her teenage years and is featured in the film. "It's sleepless nights. It's missing out on things that you really wanted to do. It's a roller coaster to wake up and feel like you have to cover a part of yourself."

Eczema research shows an impact on quality of life, with up to 50% of adults living with eczema reporting that they avoid social interactions because of their disease,5 and up to 30% of adults with moderate to severe eczema experiencing sleep-related issues.6 While the disease can affect people of all races, research suggests that the itch associated with eczema can be more intense for Black and Hispanic individuals. Rashes can present differently on darker skin tones, often making diagnosis more challenging.7

"AbbVie is proud to support the eczema community, which includes a range of unique experiences in the journey of living with the condition," said Mike Rancourt, vice president of U.S. dermatology, AbbVie. "'Under My Skin' aims to help shed light on the impact of eczema through the lens of people living with the disease while also highlighting the resilient and supportive spirit within the eczema community."

Rob, featured in the film, shares the physical and mental impact of his atopic dermatitis, the most common form of eczema, and had the courage to speak to his dermatologist. Also featured is Lanese who discusses her lifelong journey with eczema, and the moment she took control of her eczema with her dermatologist after she realized her daughter was also suffering from the skin condition.

"As a filmmaker, we are grateful to bring the stories of these courageous individuals to light, as they show the realities of living with eczema are more than skin deep," said Sarah Klein and Tom Mason, co-directors of Redglass Pictures. "From Alexis' realization that she was not alone in her struggles, to Lanese's determination to not let eczema dictate her life, to Rob's courage to seek help for his eczema – each story is incredibly inspiring."

Watch "Under My Skin: Untold Stories of Life with Eczema" now on YouTube here. In addition, U.S. audiences can stream the film on The Roku Channel starting April 1, 2023. Search "Under My Skin" to find the film on The Roku Channel – available on web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs.

