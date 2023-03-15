America's Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs) Host 7th Annual SBDC Day

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SBDC Day is a national movement and day of recognition of the SBDC program, its small business clients, and the economic success SBDCs have fostered in communities nationwide. This commemorative day falls on the third Wednesday of March to mark the creation of the SBDC program over 40 years ago. 63 SBDC networks and nearly 1,000 small business development centers provide free advising and low-cost training to help millions of small business owners start and grow their businesses.

SBDC Day is a national, collective proclamation of the impact America’s Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs) have on the success of our nation’s dreamers, innovators, and doers – America’s small businesses. (PRNewswire)

Small businesses that partner with their local SBDC get solutions and results that help their businesses thrive on Main Streets across America. America's SBDCs provide measurable economic results; in 2021 SBDCs helped generate; 85,094 jobs, $7.7 billion in sales growth; $10 billion in sales; and started 14,487 new businesses proving once again that SBDCs are leaders in job creation and economic growth.

To celebrate the collective impact and success SBDCs have across the nation and on main streets each year, America's SBDCs are hosting the seventh annual SBDC Day today, March 15th.

SBDC partners and supporters celebrate the day by participating in the national SBDC Day Ambassador program, designed for organizations and businesses to get involved in SBDC Day and show their support through social media, blogs, and newsletters. We are incredibly grateful to these sixty-nine organizations for their support of SBDC Day; LivePlan, Nav, Thryv Foundation, Constant Contact, BizBuySell, SqaureBiz, IncFile, Red Helicopter, GrowthWheel, Career Source Capital Region, Dina Towbin & Associates, Growth Corp., Profits Plus Solutions, Tekie Geek, Clinton County Port Authority, Small Business Majority, lili, Food Venture Program, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, City of Lewisburg ECD, Marshall Co. JECDB & Main Street Lewisburg, Kaufman Chamber of Commerce, City of Lewisburg Tennessee, Main Street Lewisburg, Profit Soup Online, Spirit, Distillery Labs, Greater Peoria Economic Development Council, Heartland Bank & Trust Company, Merge, ZenBusiness, Chain O'Lakes, Export Events by M-PALM, Upslope Advisors, United States Federation of Worker Cooperatives, The Main Ingredient, Member Marketplace, National CineMedia (NCM), Georgia Center for Employee Ownership (GACEO), Champaign County Illinois Economic Development Corporation, National Disability Institute (NDI), Fundica, Sethio, Main Street Libertyville Illinois, Sauk Valley Community College, Grayslake Chamber of Commerce, Robinson Chamber of Commerce, Synergies Work, SCORE, Ohio Department of Development, Rock Valley College, BMO, O'Fallon Illinois, Midland States Bank, Illinois Local, Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Crowdfund Better, Center for Cooperatives at University of Wisconsin-Madison, Northwest Cooperative Development Center, North Carolina Employee Ownership Center (NCEOC), Essayons Navigation Consulting Partners, LLC (ENCP), E3Insights, Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation at The University of Chicago, Cooperation Buffalo, Project Equity, Center for Economic Democracy (CED), Center for Community Wealth Building, Somona & Partners and Business Cents.

"This SBDC Day, we are not just celebrating our client's success; we are celebrating the SBDCs and the incredible quality of service they provide to their clients. SBDC advisors are not just helping businesses start and grow; they are helping their local communities reimagine work and providing guidance and leadership as we all move ahead," said Charles "Tee" Rowe, President & CEO of America's SBDC. "It's also incredibly important to acknowledge our partners and all the organizations supporting us as SBDC Day Ambassadors. It's partnerships like this that make us better at shining a light on this vital part of the economy."

To learn more about SBDC Day and to join the movement, follow the hashtag #SBDCDay and visit www.AmericasSBDC.org/SBDCDay.

About America's SBDC Program: America's SBDC (Small Business Development Center) Network is a partnership uniting private enterprises, government, higher education, and local nonprofit economic development organizations. SBDCs are the Small Business Administration's largest partnership program, providing management and technical assistance to help Americans start, run, and grow their own businesses. Learn more at www.AmericasSBDC.org. To locate the SBDC closest to you, click here.

