Avanos Medical, Inc. to Present at the 2023 Virtual KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) today announced that Michael Greiner, senior vice president, chief financial officer and chief transformation officer, will present and participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the 2023 virtual KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum on Wed., March 22 at approximately 9:45 a.m., ET.

A webcast of the conference presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Avanos Medical website and will be archived on that site.

About Avanos Medical: Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) is a medical technology company focused on delivering clinically superior medical device solutions that will help patients get back to the things that matter. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we are committed to addressing some of today's most important healthcare needs, including providing a vital lifeline for nutrition to patients from hospital to home, and reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. We develop, manufacture and market our recognized brands globally and hold leading market positions in multiple categories across our portfolio. For more information, visit Avanos.com and follow Avanos Medical on Twitter (@AvanosMedical), LinkedIn and Facebook.

