Crawford AuSable School District Adopts ZeroEyes A.I.-Based Gun Detection to Proactively Protect Students and Faculty

PHILADELPHIA, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , creators of the only A.I.-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that Crawford AuSable School District in Grayling, Michigan has selected the company's solution to help proactively protect its students and faculty against gun-related violence. ZeroEyes' technology will overlay the schools' existing security cameras to detect when a firearm is brandished and dispatch alerts to first responders and local law enforcement as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

Crawford AuSable selected ZeroEyes to keep its community safe amidst rising US mass shooting rates; the Gun Violence Archive has identified more than 100 mass shootings in 2023 to date . The school district is located in Crawford County in Northern Michigan and comprises four schools serving over 1,600 preschool and K-12 students.

"With children's lives at stake, there is no question that we must take every possible proactive step we can to keep our students, teachers and staff safe from active shooter threats," said Tim Sanchez, superintendent of Crawford AuSable School District. "This is a close-knit community and my own children attend these schools, so this issue is near and dear to my heart. I've seen many statistics about guns being brandished for six or seven minutes before the first shot is fired. In situations like this, ZeroEyes could alert and provide first responders with critical actionable intelligence for situational awareness to help them secure the area and apprehend the suspect before anybody is injured."

The Crawford AuSable School District will conduct on-site testing of ZeroEyes' technology the morning of March 15, 2023. This testing will take place in controlled environments onsite to verify that ZeroEyes is successfully integrated and will perform as necessary in the event of a real-life threat.

ZeroEyes was founded by a group of former Navy SEALs and technologists that used hundreds of thousands of proprietary images and videos to train its A.I. to be the most comprehensive gun detection technology on the market. Former U.S. military and law enforcement specialists verify every detection 24/7/365 from the in-house ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC) to deliver accurate and actionable intelligence on gun-related incidents, including the gunman's appearance, clothing, weapon, and real-time location. They can also de-escalate police response by informing law enforcement if the weapon detected is an AirSoft, BB or other type of non-lethal gun.

ZeroEyes' A.I. was trained to detect only guns; it does not perform any facial recognition. The system also does not receive, record, store, or share any personal or biometric data. The ZOC receives images only when a gun has been identified; at all other times, the monitoring screens remain blank.

"It's safe to say that mass shootings are becoming an epidemic, and unfortunately, the circumstances call for private businesses and educators to take initiative and do something about it," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "Crawford AuSable School District has taken proactive measures to mitigate a potential mass shooting, and other school districts should look to them as a shining example. We are proud to work with such a forward-thinking district."

ZeroEyes is deployed across a variety of industries in 30+ states, including K-12 school districts, commercial property groups, shopping malls, places of worship, hospitals, military bases, manufacturing plants, casinos and Fortune 500 campuses.

ABOUT ZEROEYES

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified A.I. gun detection software solution that integrates into existing security cameras and mitigates mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs, Special Operations military veterans and technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges / universities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

