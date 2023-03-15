HRS Announces Partnership with the CommonWealth Purchasing Group, LLC

The entities will make healthcare more accessible to underserved communities while boosting cost savings to community-based, non-profit health clinics

HOBOKEN, N.J., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Recovery Solutions (HRS), the four-time Best in KLAS award winner in remote patient monitoring, and CommonWealth Purchasing Group (CPG), the nation's leading group purchasing organization for Community Health Centers and other community-based, non-profit organizations, today announced a partnership to bring advanced telehealth and remote patient monitoring technology to nearly a thousand Community Health Centers and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) across the nation.

Nearly 34 million Americans, over 10% of the nation's population, live in poverty, and they often face significant barriers to accessing quality healthcare. This lack of access to care has serious impacts on their health, as disadvantaged communities experience higher rates of chronic conditions and adverse health outcomes.

Through this partnership, HRS and CPG aim to provide advanced telehealth and remote patient monitoring services to these underserved communities, offering patients the opportunity to receive care regardless of location or financial standing. Not only will this partnership expand CPG's network of clinics' capacity to provide high-quality care, but it will also provide additional long-term financial sustainability to these community-based clinics.

"HRS has over a decade-long track record of providing innovative and industry-leading technology to providers of all shapes and sizes," said Scott Halterman, Interim Senior Vice President at CPG. "However, it is their positive outcomes with Community Health Centers that we have been observing and hearing about which really guided CPG to Health Recovery Solutions. We're excited to partner with the HRS team and to offer this technology to the patients and providers of health center's across our network."

HRS' unique telehealth and remote patient monitoring platform allows patients to use devices to track and transmit vital signs, engage via surveys and connect with healthcare providers remotely through user-friendly video or phone consultations. The ecosystem also enables providers to monitor their patients' conditions remotely to intervene in real-time and allows provider organizations to bolster revenues by reducing hospital readmissions and keeping chronic conditions properly managed.

"CPG is a leader in providing health centers and nonprofit community service organizations the very best services and technology in the market, so we could not be more excited to partner with them," said Kimberly O'Loughlin, CEO of HRS. "This is an intuitive partnership, as the HRS team is endlessly committed to improving access to high-quality care for all patients, regardless of socioeconomic standing, location or financial means. Our technology has proven highly impactful in keeping patients and providers connected and managing disease states remotely, as well as supporting the clinics' financial profitability."

By providing these services to underserved communities, HRS and CPG aim to improve access to quality healthcare and to ultimately improve patient outcomes. As one of the many partners that aligns with HRS' mission of transforming remote care delivery and access, CPG's capabilities dovetail seamlessly. This fosters an exciting partnership that will bring vital resources to the patients and providers who need them most and support the long-term financial stability of the health centers providing that care.

To learn more about the CPG's work with under-resourced health centers and community service organizations, visit cwpurchasing.com. To learn more about what HRS's technology is doing for hospitals, health systems, home health services and more, visit healthrecoverysolutions.com.

About CommonWealth Purchasing Group

CommonWealth Purchasing Group (CPG) was founded in 1998 by the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers. CPG is a group purchasing organization (GPO) established to address economic issues facing health centers and nonprofit community service organizations. Today, with more than 750 member organizations across all 50 states, CPG negotiates deep discounts and significant savings opportunities. With over 75 nationally recognized vendors, CPG promises exceptional customer support and incomparable savings. To learn more about CommonWealth Purchasing Group, visit https://cwpurchasing.com/.

About Health Recovery Solutions

Health Recovery Solutions (HRS) provides leading healthcare providers with the most advanced telehealth and remote monitoring platform aimed at changing patient behavior to reduce readmissions and improve clinical outcomes. HRS' disease-specific telehealth solutions are customized with educational videos, care plans, and medication reminders while also integrated with Bluetooth peripherals to engage patients. HRS' software helps clinicians manage their high-risk patients and provides seamless communication tools including video chat, wound imaging, and text messaging. For family members and caregivers, HRS' software gives them the ability to be fully involved in their family member's care and well-being. To learn more about Health Recovery Solutions, visit healthrecoverysolutions.com.

