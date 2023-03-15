New American Funding Reaffirms its Commitment to the Hispanic Community

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of its innovative Latino Focus initiative, NAF plans to expand its efforts in 2023

TUSTIN, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From its inception twenty years ago, New American Funding has established itself as one of the nation's leaders in lending to the Hispanic community. For NAF CEO and Co-Founder Patty Arvielo, lending to this community is much more than a business decision – it's a personal one.

As a first-generation Hispanic American, Arvielo has seen first-hand the challenges that members of minority communities face when buying a home. This life experience led to Arvielo establishing the Latino Focus initiative in 2013.

This year, NAF proudly celebrates the 10-year anniversary of this initiative, which addresses the challenges Hispanic consumers face in their pursuit of homeownership, and is the cornerstone of NAF's commitment to this underserved community.

With this milestone comes an even greater commitment to helping Hispanic borrowers across the country by investing in a combination of specially designed products and enhanced resources. The company offers numerous homebuying assistance programs and is focused on hiring bilingual loan officers to work with Hispanic clients.

"Working with members of minority communities has always been the role I am most passionate about," said Arvielo. "Homeownership is one of the best ways to build generational wealth, so the impact on each minority family that secures a mortgage goes way beyond the house itself. It's truly an honor to help make that impact on people who just need a little bit of support."

Hispanics have accounted for approximately 51% of the U.S. population growth since 2010* and are estimated to account for 56% of all new homeowners by 2030. To support homebuying opportunities within this group, NAF continues its commitment to lending $25 billion in new mortgages to Hispanic borrowers by 2024.

NAF's support of this community has earned Arvielo numerous awards and industry honors throughout the years, including 2023 Latino Leadership and Diversity Leader Awards from Profiles in Diversity Journal. These awards recognize those who work every day to expand and improve diversity, inclusion, and equity in the workplace and beyond.

Continuing its focus on lending to the Hispanic community, Caroline Isern has been named NAF's Vice President for Multi-Cultural Lending and will lead the Latino Focus initiative among others. Isern has nearly two decades of experience in the financial and real estate industry, and has previously worked on community development, affordable lending, consumer education, project management, and multicultural market programs.

In 2023, NAF is also expanding its team by hiring experienced loan officers nationwide to reach as many members of the Hispanic community as possible. Additionally, the company is increasing its presence in the El Paso, Texas area, one of the nation's largest Hispanic markets. Fluency in both English and Spanish is required, and candidates must also have a minimum of two years' experience as a fully commissioned loan officer with a current NMLS license. To apply, please contact Beatriz Hernandez.

For more information about New American Funding and its commitment to lending to underserved communities

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of 243,770+ loans for approximately $64.3 billion and more than 165 nationwide locations. In 2022, New American Funding was ranked #1 by J.D. Power in Customer Satisfaction among Mortgage Servicers. The company was also named #18 on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2022. The company offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

*U.S. Census Bureau (2021, September 16). Decennial Census P.L. 94-171 Redistricting Data. P.L. 94-171.

