NEW RACHAEL RAY® COOK + CREATE COOKWARE

VALLEJO, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meyer Corporation, U.S. expands its highly successful Rachael Ray® cookware brand with the launch of Rachael Ray® Cook + Create Cookware in two versions, Enameled Aluminum and Hard Anodized. Crafted in close collaboration with Rachael Ray, the new Cook + Create collection features thick, sturdy construction for enhanced performance and durability with numerous practical features providing easy and convenient solutions for the everyday home cook.

New Rachael Ray Cook + Create Enameled Aluminum 11 Piece Cookware Set (PRNewswire)

Highlighted features include:

The shatter-resistant glass universal lids fit multiple pans freeing up cabinet space and prevent cookware clutter, featuring silicone rims for a softer landing while busy in the kitchen;

Pots and pans designed to maximize cooking surfaces for those one pot meals and one pan masterpieces;

Comfortable silicone covered and stainless steel handles make Cook + Create cookware comfortable and secure in the kitchen;

Premium triple layer nonstick (our best yet!), ensures easy food release and fast cleanup (even on the rivets!).

Perfect for everyday cooking, the new collection is oven safe to 400°F and includes a limited lifetime warranty.

Constructed from thick gauge aluminum, Rachael Ray Cook + Create Enameled Aluminum brightens up a wide range of kitchen decors with four attractive color options – Gray, Agave Blue, Red, Available now at retail nationwide and at RachaelRay.com , and Almond (exclusively at Target). Rachael Ray Cook + Create Enameled Aluminum includes the following sets and open stock items:

11-Piece Set (8.5 and 10-inch Frying Pans, 1.5 Qt. and 3 Qt. Saucepans, 6 Qt. Stockpot, 9x13-inch Cookie Pan, Medium Turner, Large Turner, 13-inch Solid Spoon, Universal Small Lid (fits 8.5-inch Frying Pan, 1.5 Qt. and 3 Qt. Saucepans), Universal Large Lid (fits 10-inch Frying Pan and 6 Qt. Stockpot), $159.99

Twin Pack Set of Frying Pans (9.5 and 11.75 inch Frying Pans), $49.99

10-inch Frying Pan , $29.99

12.5-inch Frying Pan , $39.99

11-inch Square Shallow Griddle , $39.99

3 Qt. Saucier , $39.99

3 Qt. Saute Pan with Lid, $49.99

Distinguished by its thicker gauge of hard anodized aluminum (3x harder than stainless steel), which ensures fast and even heat conductivity and long-lasting use, Rachael Ray Cook + Create Hard Anodized is styled in classic black to compliment a wide range of kitchen decors. Available now at retail nationwide and RachaelRay.com , Rachael Ray Cook + Create Hard Anodized is offered in the following sets and open stock items:

11-Piece Set (8.5 and 10-inch Frying Pans, 1.5 Qt. and 3 Qt. Saucepans, 6 Qt. Stockpot, 9x13-inch Cookie Pan, Medium Turner, Large Slotted Turner, 13-inch Slotted Spoon, Universal Small Lid (fits 8.5-inch Frying Pan, 1.5 Qt. and 3 Qt. Saucepans), Universal Large Lid (fits 10-inch Frying Pan and 6 Qt. Stockpot), $179.99

Twin Pack Set of Frying Pans (9.5 and 11.75 inch Frying Pans), $59.99

10-inch Frying Pan , $39.99

12.5-inch Frying Pan , $49.99

14-inch Frying Pan with Helper Handle , $59.99

11-inch Square Deep Grill Pan , $59.99

4.5 Qt. Saucier with Helper Handle and Lid, $69.99

All prices are suggested retail and subject to change. Please contact us to verify pricing.

For further information on the Rachael Ray Cook + Create Cookware, and all other Rachael Ray cookware and kitchen products, consumers are welcomed to visit www.RachaelRay.com .

Rachael Ray® is offered by California-based Meyer Corporation, U.S., one of the largest cookware companies in America. In addition to Rachael Ray, brands sold by Meyer Corporation U.S. include Anolon®, Circulon®, Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Meyer™, Ayesha Curry, Hestan®, Ruffoni, BonJour, and LocknLock.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Meyer Corporation, U.S.