Treasury Prime Launches Breakthrough Embedded Finance API - OneKey Banking

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasury Prime, the leading embedded banking software platform, today announced the launch of OneKey Banking. This first-of-its-kind technology enables Treasury Prime customers the ability to unlock the full potential of the industry's largest bank network (15+ financial institutions) using instant cross-bank transfers (network transfers).

OneKey Banking includes a multitude of components, such as network transfers and single-key access to Treasury Prime's rapidly growing bank network. While the components alone are powerful and groundbreaking, the whole is truly greater than the sum of its parts: OneKey Banking unleashes Treasury Prime's industry-changing technology, providing enterprises with access to a holistic platform to power their business.

As enterprises mature, their growth can often outpace their Banking as a Service (BaaS) solution. Treasury Prime OneKey Banking is the answer to that problem; it eliminates the need to change providers due to deposit growth or feature access. Flexible by design, OneKey Banking allows companies of any size and on any growth trajectory to seamlessly manage deposits, transfer funds, send instant payments, mitigate risk, scale, and access features via an easy-to-use interface, eliminating many common headaches seen across the BaaS landscape.

"OneKey Banking brings us that much closer to our vision of creating a de facto banking standard for our partner banks," Treasury Prime CEO and co-founder Chris Dean said, "An enterprise can treat its partner banks as a true network using the same tools they would with any single bank in our network. They can access any account at any bank and instantly move money between any account at any other bank on our platform."

Mark Vermeersch, Treasury Prime's Chief Platform Officer, added, "The instant cross-bank transfer facilitated by OneKey Banking is a game changer in financial technology, allowing fintechs and enterprises to choose the best banking partner for a particular product or service, and move money between banking partners instantly. The Treasury Prime bank network can be treated as a coherent whole, allowing banks to focus on products and deals that satisfy their risk and business appetite, all built with technology committed to maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance."

Within its first month, OneKey Banking enabled deposits in excess of $350 million across multiple Treasury Prime network banking partners. The company expects its bank and fintech partners to move billions more in deposits in the coming months.

The benefits of OneKey Banking extend beyond the enterprise side, delivering high value for banks. OneKey Banking allows banks of all sizes to optimize innovation channels using one standard API with their embedded clients.

This announcement comes just a month after the firm announced its Series C funding round, bringing in $40 million. In the last year, the company has secured top-tier business relationships including FIS, Jack Henry and Plaid. The firm also landed a number of industry accolades, including Tearsheet's "Best Banking-as-a-Service Platform" for 2021 and 2022.

About Treasury Prime

Treasury Prime is building the future of finance. Leveraging its award-winning APIs and versatile embedded banking products, Treasury Prime enables banks and enterprise partners to innovate, adapt, grow and scale to stay competitive in a rapidly changing marketplace. The company helps enterprises with a range of complex services including money transfer, risk mitigation and access to a chartered bank's infrastructure. Treasury Prime works with forward-thinking banks to innovate responsibly and increase access to banking products and services to all segments of the population Treasury Prime was named Best Banking-as-a-Service Platform in the Tearsheet Embedded Awards 2021 and 2022, and was named to CB Insights' annual 2021 Fintech 250 list.

