Unisys Announces Fireside Chat at the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference

BLUE BELL, Pa., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced its participation in the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference. Peter Altabef, Chair and Chief Executive Officer will host a fireside chat at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Unisys Investor Relations website at https://www.unisys.com/investor-relations/, and a replay of the presentation will be available following the event.

Peter and the company's Chief Financial Officer, Deb McCann, will be available to host virtual one-on-one meetings on March 22nd and 23rd, 2023. Investors interested in arranging one-on-one meetings should contact your conference representative.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – digital workplace; cloud, applications & infrastructure; enterprise computing; and business process – help our clients challenge the status quo and create new possibilities. To learn how we deliver breakthroughs for our clients, visit unisys.com.

