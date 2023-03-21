Max Humphrey Releases New Performance Fabric Collection with Sunbrella, Available Exclusively Through Pindler

Collection captures Humphrey's signature modern Americana style

BURLINGTON, N.C., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed interior designer Max Humphrey today announced his new performance fabric collection designed in partnership with Sunbrella and available exclusively to the design trade through Pindler. Crafted in pursuit of the perfect iteration of classic design motifs, the Americana-infused Max Humphrey x Pindler x Sunbrella collection is brought to life through an organic color palette that ranges from denim and green to pink and gold.

Max Humphrey x Pindler x Sunbrella collection Credit: David Tsay (PRNewswire)

"I'm always on the hunt for the perfect plaid shirt, antique quilt or floral bandana, and this collection pairs those classic design motifs with some of my favorite memories," said Humphrey. "From a quintessential gingham to bow ties, dots and stripes, the nostalgic patterns in this collection reflect my New England upbringing, but I also wanted to make sure they were versatile and functional. The Sunbrella design team helped translate my ideas into a beautiful collection that is highly usable in a modern home."

Inspired by Humphrey's love for vintage items, this collection delivers a fresh, modern perspective on cherished American mainstays. Small-scale patterns pair with classic gingham, elevated florals and treasured vintage styles for a curated offering featuring a rich array of colors and textures.

Available in 69 fabrics across 10 unique patterns, the Max Humphrey x Pindler x Sunbrella collection's standout patterns include:

Floral Stripe: This contemporary take on a classic floral motif is inspired by vintage western menswear. With a textural boucle ground, this fabric features a remarkably soft hand combining florals and geometric details to create a fresh interpretation of a classic stripe.

Bandana: Inspired by a vintage collection of its namesake, Bandana features a distilled floral motif over a saturated ground weave. Perfect for bigger pieces and large-scale applications, Bandana features the type of floral patterns you see in the corner of a well-curated vintage boutique, with bold colorways and delicate details that give the design an antique feel. Bandana is the ideal choice for layering florals without overwhelming a space.

Quilt: Quilt is a modern twist on a traditional quilt pattern in a matelassé construction for an exceedingly soft feel. This large-scale pattern features true versatility with an instantly recognizable style that can lean very vintage or very modern depending on the room and application. Colorways include traditional blues and reds next to on-trend shades of pink and gold.

Additional patterns in the collection include Crosshatch, Gingham, Bowtie, Vintage Stripe, Trax, Gridlock and Lineup.

"This collection is the result of our long-standing partnership with Max, giving us a deep foundation for translating Max's vision into patterns that look familiar yet modern, all without feeling too precious," said Esther Chang, design and style manager for Sunbrella. "We wanted to create designs that have an authenticity to them through truly versatile patterns that you can live with and are so excited to unveil a collection that marries Max's unique design voice with the comfort and performance of Sunbrella fabrics."

The collection is exclusively available to the design trade through Pindler. To learn more about the collection, visit Pindler.com.

About Sunbrella

Sunbrella has revolutionized the way the world thinks about how fabrics look, feel and perform. Luxuriously soft and exceptionally beautiful, Sunbrella fabrics integrate style with legendary performance qualities: proven durability, fade resistance, easy care and bleach cleanability. Led by a global design team, premium Sunbrella fabric gives consumers, designers and architects the materials they need to create the extraordinary in marine, shade, indoor upholstery, outdoor upholstery, window treatments, commercial and contract applications.

Introduced in 1961, Sunbrella fabrics are manufactured and marketed by Glen Raven, Inc., a 140+-year-old family-owned company based in North Carolina with operations worldwide. For more information about Sunbrella, including inspiration, fabric collections and where to buy, visit sunbrella.com and follow Sunbrella on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter at @Sunbrella.

About Pindler

Pindler has spent 76 years in business perfecting the art of fabric design and development. By sourcing fabrics from all over the world, Pindler provides a unique and ever-expanding product assortment to the professional interior designer. Pindler is focused on the valued customer. The leading fabric company is committed to creating an extraordinary customer experience. Pindler offers the industry's best outside sales force with hand placement of sampling as well as personal service and attention. The focus of its international network of showrooms is providing excellent customer service while offering an efficient, easy self-service memo program, which is ideal for the busy designer. To learn more about Pindler, please visit

https://www.pindler.com.

About Max Humphrey

Recognized as a design change-maker, Max Humphrey is a Portland, Oregon-based interior designer. After working in TV and film production and touring the U.S. and England as the bass player in a punk rock band signed to a major record label, he discovered a passion for interior design. His trademark lived-in, layered look has earned accolades. His first coffee table book, 'Modern Americana', was released in 2021 and debuted as the #1 new release across both the Interior Design and DIY categories, and his latest book is called 'LODGE: An Indoorsy Tour of America's National Parks'. To learn more, please visit www.maxhumphrey.com.

Contact:

Kelli Mastro

kmastro@pindlercorp.com

805.531.9090 ext.210

