Susan G. Komen® Named a Winner of Top Workplaces USA

World's Leading Breast Cancer Organization Recognized for Best-In-Class Workplace Culture

DALLAS, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen® was named a 2023 Top Workplaces USA winner for its commitment to supporting its employees through world-class policies, benefits and practices. Issued by Energage, the research company with more than 16 years of experience surveying over 27 million employees at 70,000 organizations, Top Workplaces awards are based solely on employee feedback.

Komen Logo (PRNewswire)

"At Komen, culture is key—especially as a fully remote workforce. We strive to foster a safe, open environment where everyone has a voice. Most importantly, we listen, we pivot, and we implement so that our culture can evolve alongside the needs of our team members. It's an absolute honor to be named a 2023 Top Workplaces USA winner as it proves our commitment to building a meaningful culture. And above all the processes and policies that help shape our organization, it's our people who make Komen a top workplace—they make all the magic happen," said Catherine Olivieri, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Susan G. Komen.

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. More than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate, and just over 1,200 organizations have been honored with the Top Workplaces USA award this year. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of cultural research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

CONTACT: Amanda Skahan

972-855-4388

askahan@komen.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Susan G. Komen for the Cure