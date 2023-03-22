Epson Features Tips from Small Businesses on Sustaining Long-Term Success

Epson Spotlights Small Businesses and their Experiences with Efficient Processes, Reliable Technology and Providing Exceptional Service

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, the number of small businesses in the U.S. reached 33.2 million, making up 99.9% of U.S. businesses.1 But the many uncertainties presented by the current economy make it challenging to sustain business success, particularly for owners who are the sole operator and investor. One thing is certain – entrepreneurs must be savvy to stay ahead. To celebrate National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day on March 29, Epson tapped several small business owners to learn how they mix hard work, productivity and creativity to streamline operations and stand out from the crowd.

Epson Features Tips and Experiences from Small Businesses on Sustaining Long-Term Success

Achieving Small Business Long-Term Success

While every business is different, all strive to maximize resources and time to generate the best ROI. Entrepreneurs in industries ranging from real estate to consulting share their tips for success.

Implement Efficient Processes: Over 80% of small businesses are run by a single owner and have no employees.2 To help prevent burnout, business owners should implement processes to help them run efficiently. "As a single owner with multiple businesses, I don't have a lot of time to create new materials. I need systems set in place to simply handle repetitive tasks," said Mark Young , Dolyttle & Seamore and Buchanan Barber Shop. "From creating books for my publishing company to sending out postcards for my barber shop, I've created templates that I can easily update for each job. There's no need to spend additional resources to reinvent the wheel. Find a process that works well, simplify it and follow the same methodology to help save time, money and mind share."



For small businesses with minimal personnel, high-performance technology can be your next best employee. From printing marketing packages to digitizing files, implementing technology like the Epson EcoTank® Pro ET-5850 All-in-One Cartridge-Free Supertank Printer is an essential tool. "For my real estate agency, when we have a property for lease, we print a lot of ads and flyers to post for showcases. We hand them out to a lot of people and leave them at places such as open houses," said, CallBijan.com. "The EcoTank Pro printer is very time-saving and beneficial for our office. It produces clean copies with crisp colors and is also fast with large scan jobs. I love that the printer came with enough ink supply. I haven't had to buy any ink yet, and it's nice to not have to worry about it. It's a whole system that handles itself."* Provide Exceptional Service: Personable services from small business can make a lasting impression over cost-efficient services from large establishments. Listening to a customer's needs, and going above and beyond to meet those needs, can help ensure they will return for services in the future. "As a bariatric consultant and weight-loss coach, my business is truly about my clients. I feel it's important to show them my authenticity and how I stay true to my core values while aligning them with the way I run my business," said Liz Vang , Coaching with Liz. "I'm always seeking to build new relationships. From starting a walking club for military spouses where I live to promote daily exercise and joining a women's support group to help with weight loss and mental health activities to collaborating with other health professionals who work with other support groups for women, I'm able to use my expertise and experiences to help even those outside of my clientele."

"Epson is committed to understanding the unique needs of small businesses. From performing daily operations to finding ways to stay competitive in their industries, small business owners have a full day's work of tasks to juggle," said Mike Isgrig, vice president, North America Consumer Sales and Marketing, Epson America, Inc. "With the right tools and the support of the community, small business owners can be primed for long-term success."

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

