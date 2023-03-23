HED Appoints Tania Van Herle and Enrique Suarez as Co-CEOs

Van Herle and Suarez bring a combined 60 years of experience and a spirit of collaborative leadership to the role previously held by retiring CEO J. Peter Devereaux



SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HED, a leading national architecture and engineering firm, today announced the appointment of Tania Van Herle, FAIA, LEED AP BD+C, and Enrique Suarez, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, to Co-CEOs.

HED Co-CEOs Tania Van Herle (left) and Enrique Suarez (right) (PRNewswire)

Van Herle and Suarez will take over from retiring Chairman and CEO J. Peter Devereaux, FAIA, who served as HED's CEO since 2015. During his tenure, Devereaux led HED's transformation into a nationally recognized practice – expanding sector expertise, spearheading five mergers and opening three offices.

"Van Herle and Suarez have my utmost confidence as Co-CEOs. They are passionate, innovative leaders who will continue to drive HED's evolution and growth," said Devereaux. "I believe that together, they will deliver on the firm's promise to make a positive impact for our team members, clients and communities."

Known nationally for integrated architecture and engineering services delivered by the firm's expansive array of professionals, HED creates innovative and sustainable design solutions. The new Co-CEO model is a manifestation of the firm's long-standing emphasis on collaboration and its commitment to diversity. As first-generation immigrant children, Van Herle and Suarez bring an expanded field of vision into a historically underrepresented industry.

Tania Van Herle has served as COO since 2017. During her 25 years with the firm, she has participated in all aspects of the practice including project management, business development, technical leadership, operations and corporate governance. Trained in both architecture and engineering, Van Herle earned multiple degrees at UCLA in Civil Engineering and Architecture. As a recognized member of the AIA College of Fellows (FAIA), she has grown a career of positive impact, receiving recognitions including the Building Design & Construction's '40 under 40' Award and was a nominee for the Los Angeles Business Journal 'Women Making a Difference' award. She is also a founding chair of the Women in Architecture Committee of AIA-LA, served as the President of the AIA-LA Chapter in 2018, and is currently on the Board of Directors for the Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles.

Enrique Suarez has served as CMO since 2015. He has dedicated his skills to serving a diverse array of corporate and institutional clients and has led teams across the nation focused on advancing architecture thought leadership. Suarez has won over 20 design awards in his tenure with the firm and has been the recipient of many distinguished awards. Enrique is an honors graduate of the University of Kansas with a professional degree in Architecture.

In the Co-CEO role, Van Herle will serve as the firm's Operations Leader, focusing her efforts on further optimizing project delivery, driving workflow efficiencies, and facilitating more pathways for individual and team success. Suarez will oversee client strategy and external marketing efforts, shepherding in a new vision of HED as a tech-based, solutions-oriented consultancy firm. Together they will work as a team to create a culture of innovation, belonging and exceptional design that advances HED's clients, the community, and the world.

"As Co-CEO, I look forward to challenging and inspiring our people to greater heights. By crafting a human-centered organization, it will allow our teams' passions to drive us forward" said Tania Van Herle, Co-CEO, HED. "I'm honored to work alongside Enrique in continuing to grow the firm so that we can successfully reinvest in our team and communities."

"Tania is an incredible leader and together we plan to continue to lead our design practice to deliver value and produce work that is on the cutting edge of architecture and engineering," said Enrique Suarez, Co-CEO, HED. "The industry is evolving rapidly, and within that evolution in technology, materials and process there is room for disruption and demand for greater agility in how we deliver design solutions to our clients and partners."

On March 14, 2023, Van Herle and Suarez began their roles as Co-CEOs. Brett Paloutzian, AIA, LEED Green Associate and managing principal at HED, will be taking over from Devereaux as Chairman of the Board.

As former principals of merged firms, the leadership appointments of Paloutzian, Van Herle, and Suarez, illustrate HED's commitment to the development and cultivation of all acquired talent.

HED logo (PRNewswire)

