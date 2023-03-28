Guidehouse Recognized for Outstanding Military-Friendly Culture by VIQTORY

Ranked #2 on Military Friendly Supplier Diversity list by VIQTORY and among top Military Friendly Brands

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, is proud to announce that it has ranked #2 on the 2023 Military Friendly® Supplier Diversity Program list by VIQTORY. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing global consulting firms, Guidehouse is also named to the prestigious 2023 Military Friendly Brand® list.

Guidehouse Logo (PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse) (PRNewswire)

In November 2022, Guidehouse was recognized as a 2023 Military Friendly® Employer by VIQTORY for the fourth consecutive year, and named to 2023 Military Spouse Friendly® Employers.

Military Friendly® awards are the most comprehensive resource for transitioning veterans and military spouses. The program is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Institutions earning the Military Friendly® Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over a thousand companies participated in the 2023 Military Friendly® survey.

"At Guidehouse, we have a long history of championing the military community, and it's an honor to be recognized for our sustained efforts in creating a supportive environment for military professionals," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "We continue to recognize the important role that veterans and military families play in our economy, workplaces, and communities."

Guidehouse offers numerous military-friendly initiatives. Enhancing the company's commitment to a military friendly workplace is the Guidehouse Veteran Affinity Network, which is committed to the recruitment and development of veterans. The company is also a recipient of the prestigious Seven Seals Award, signifying our commitment to staff members who actively serve in the National Guard and Reserve.

"Companies earning the Military Friendly Employers® designation create and elevate the standard for military programs across the globe, they have invested in substantive programs to recruit, retain and advance the veterans and service members within their organizations," said Kayla Lopez, Director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly®. "To them, hiring veterans and servicemembers is more than just the right thing to do, it makes good business sense."

A Great Place to Work® certified company globally, Guidehouse is widely recognized for its people, culture, support, flexibility and leadership. For more information and career opportunities at Guidehouse for veterans, please visit guidehouse.com/veterans.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has over 16,500 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

Media Contact:

Guidehouse

Cecile Fradkin cfradkin@scprgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guidehouse