Ocean Optics Unveils New Logo

New logo follows announcement of brand restructuring featuring the iconic brand of compact spectrometers

ORLANDO, Fla., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Optics, a brand of Ocean Insight, has introduced a new logo as part of the recent relaunch of its iconic brand of compact spectrometers.

New logo of Ocean Optics, a brand of Ocean Insight. (PRNewswire)

The new Ocean Optics logo represents yet another dimension of a brand synonymous with leadership in compact spectroscopy

Ocean Optics was relaunched earlier this year as one of three industry-leading photonics brands now comprising Ocean Insight. The others are Ocean Applied and International Light (for more, visit https://www.oceaninsight.com/about/news/press-release-ocean-insight-announces-corporate-rebranding/).

Inspired by enduring elements of the company's legacy logo and design features, the new Ocean Optics logo comprises bold strokes representing rays of light, in the company's iconic nautilus shape. This graphic combines the presence of light with a spiral contour that occurs throughout nature, emblematic of Ocean Optics' mission to discover, refine and deliver novel approaches to solving various problems using spectroscopy and optical sensing technologies.

"The new Ocean Optics logo represents yet another dimension of a brand synonymous with leadership in compact spectroscopy," said Dr. Michael Edwards, president of Ocean Insight. "We remain firmly committed to the ideals that make the Ocean Optics name continue to resonate with our customers."

More than three decades ago, Ocean Optics released the "world's first miniature spectrometer," ushering in a new way of utilizing and thinking about spectroscopy. As our customers' needs have evolved, Ocean Optics has embraced new ways of innovating, collaborating and problem-solving.

Today, Ocean Optics spectrometers are used worldwide by industrial engineers, developers and OEM suppliers, and researchers for lab work, field research, instrument development and process monitoring. With the ongoing introduction of new spectrometers for UV, visible, Raman and NIR applications underscoring the company's history of innovation, Ocean Optics continues to collaborate with customers on the important measurement challenges of the day. To learn more, visit OceanOptics.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ocean Insight