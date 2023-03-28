Public Television's Instructional Learning Series Let's Learn Returns with New Episodes Beginning April 1

The series also unveils a new, enhanced website at letslearn.org

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's Learn, The WNET Group's daily instructional learning series for children ages 3 to 7, launches new episodes beginning Saturday, April 1 on public television stations nationwide (check local listings) and letslearn.org. The series debuts 20 episodes, additional content partners and added accessibility features. Let's Learn also debuts a new website in April. In the New York metro area, Let's Learn airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on THIRTEEN and 4 p.m. on WLIW21. New episodes begin airing Monday, April 3.

Let's Learn serves as a supplemental resource to support children's learning at home and in the classroom. Taped by a dynamic and diverse group of educators, episodes offer age-appropriate content focusing on foundational reading and writing skills, literacy, math, science, social studies, arts and social-emotional learning. Let's Learn features content from leading cultural institutions including Education Through Music, Memphis Zoo, National Dance Institute, New Victory Theater, New-York Historical Society, New York City Children's Theater and Studio in a School.

"Let's Learn stands out because it features teachers who speak to kids directly, inviting them to learn." said Sandra Sheppard, Director and Executive Producer of Kids' Media & Education for The WNET Group. "Families, caregivers and educators rely on Let's Learn as a trusted resource that supports children's academic and social development. We're thrilled to bring new episodes and an enhanced digital experience to young learners in the tri-state area and beyond."

Let's Learn's library of more than 250 full episodes and more than 750 segments will be available to stream on demand on the new letslearn.org in April. To enhance the learning opportunities, the website offers playlists, new search tools to uncover segments by subjects, topics and curriculum themes, and printable activity sheets. American Sign Language (ASL) translations will be added to a collection of story segments that will live on the website. Educators can also access guidance on how to use Let's Learn in the classroom on PBS Learning Media.

Episodes of Let's Learn are captioned in English and Spanish. To increase accessibility, new episodes include descriptive video information (DVI). Episodes with DVI and segments with ASL also will be available on the US DOE accessible television portal.

Let's Learn is a production of The WNET Group. The program is distributed nationally by the National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA). Sandra Sheppard and Jill Peters are executive producers. Hannah Dawe is coordinating producer. Ellie Janszky is educational content producer.

Major funding for Let's Learn is provided by The JPB Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the New York State Education Department.

