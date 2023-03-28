Valet Living and Wood Residential Announce Preferred National Partnership Agreement

TAMPA, Fla., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valet Living, the leading residential amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, today announced a preferred national partnership agreement with Wood Residential, a national award-winning leader in multifamily real estate development, extending the original national partnership agreement by two years.

Valet Living will continue to provide its services to more than one-third of Wood Residential's communities.

Under the new agreement, Valet Living will continue to provide its Valet Living Connect service to more than one-third of Wood Residential's communities, which includes Valet Living Doorstep, a waste and recycling collection service, and the Valet Living resident app, allowing residents real-time pick up notifications and access to virtual events and fitness classes. Additionally, Valet Living will provide the following services and amenities to select Wood Residential properties: Quick Turns, which allows property managers to produce quality market-ready apartment homes while also maximizing occupancy; Bulk, which allows property managers to maintain neat and clean properties; and Torch Fitness, which provides residents with the option to forgo a gym membership by offering live, on-site fitness classes.

"Providing distinct services and attractive lifestyle amenities for residents across the many properties we manage remains a significant focus for Wood Residential," said Jaren Miller, VP of Procurement and Facilities for Wood Residential. "Valet Living's national presence and commitment to customer service directly align with our company mission and goals, and we look forward to continuing to work with the organization moving forward."

"Our ability to provide premier amenity offerings and services across all of the markets served by Wood Residential complements their business model," said Shawn Handrahan, CEO and President at Valet Living. "We are proud to continue our long-term partnership with Wood Residential, a company that represents the approach to resident satisfaction that is the core of what we do at Valet Living."

About Valet Living

For nearly three decades, Valet Living has been the premier provider of the most used amenity services in the multifamily industry. The company delivers increased community asset value, reduced workload for on-site staff, and an enriching resident living experience. With industry-leading technology and more than 8,000 trusted associates, Valet Living serves more than 2 million homes nationwide. Valet Living is a portfolio company of the private equity group GI Partners.

About Wood Residential

Wood Residential is an award-winning, full-service, property management company that proudly operates communities developed both by Wood Partners and third-party developers. For three years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). Wood Residential is an affiliate company of Wood Partners, a group of limited liability companies. Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. Wood Partners has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 90,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.3 billion nationwide. The companies currently own over 70 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 20,000 multifamily homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

