Coldwell Banker Commercial Announces 2022 Leadership Award Recipients

MADISON, N.J., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Commercial®, an Anywhere (NYSE: HOUS) brand, announced its 2022 award recipients across numerous Coldwell Banker Commercial leadership categories at this year's annual Global Conference held in Chicago.

"Every year we look forward to celebrating the achievements of our top award winners and the exceptional results that they delivered for their clients," said Dan Spiegel, SIOR, senior vice president and managing director of Coldwell Banker Commercial. "This success is a direct reflection of our incredible professionals and their embodiment of our Coldwell Banker Commercial's core values. It is their commitment and dedication to doing right by our clients, giving back to the community and winning together which makes them truly outstanding individuals. It is my great privilege to highlight these remarkable leaders and recognize their accomplishments."

Listed below are the winners of each award.

3 Under 30: Awarded annually to three young commercial real estate professionals who are making strides in the industry by understanding the importance of building strong customer and community relationships.

Patrick Michel of Coldwell Banker Commercial Blair in Long Beach, California

Charles Ulmer of Coldwell Banker Commercial Town & Country in Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania

Kelsay Heath of Coldwell Banker Commercial Prime Properties in Grand Junction, Colorado

Mentor / Protégé of the Year: This award is presented to one Coldwell Banker Commercial team whose dedicated mentor has demonstrated leadership qualities by formally guiding a colleague to successful practices in the commercial real estate industry, and the protégés who have demonstrated commitment and promise to the Coldwell Banker Commercial franchise system.

Mentor: Brandon Schuette , Coldwell Banker Commercial Prime Properties in Grand Junction, Colorado

Protégés: Sheri Health, Kelsay Heath , and Matt Prinster

Office Contributor Award: This award is presented to an individual who has demonstrated that they have increased the office's profitability, boosted sales and marketing production, enhanced recruitment and retention efforts, and provided leadership in the office.

Deb Fiske of Coldwell Banker Commercial Goggins Associates in Northampton, Massachusetts has been recognized as an individual responsible for propelling the growth of the office.

Halter/Case Leadership Award: This award is presented to an individual in memory of two of Coldwell Banker Commercial's finest professionals: Caine Halter, owner of Coldwell Banker Commercial Caine in Greenville, South Carolina and Ray Case, owner of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic International in Charleston, South Carolina.

Brandon Sudweeks , CCIM, of Coldwell Banker Commercial SC in Temecula, California

Pathfinder Award: This award is presented annually to the owner, manager, sales professional, or Coldwell Banker Commercial affiliate company employee who found an innovative solution to guide their clients or their business to achieve exceptional outcomes in 2022.

A.J. Smith, CCIM, of Coldwell Banker Commercial McLain Real Estate in Huntsville, Alabama

Big Hearted Award: This award is presented to the individual who has made the most significant and impactful contribution in community service.

Charles L. Upchurch III of Coldwell Banker Commercial Upchurch Realty in Athens, Georgia

Ownership Mentality Award – Top New Company: Celebrating the Coldwell Banker Commercial Core Value of Ownership Mentality, this is awarded to the top new company in revenue during the 2022 calendar year. A new company is identified as one that joined Coldwell Banker Commercial in calendar years 2021 and 2022.

Coldwell Banker Commercial Alamo City in San Antonio, Texas

