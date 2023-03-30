Fan Club Pre-Sale From Thursday, March 30, 2023, At 10am (Local Time)

General Ticket Sales From Friday, March 31, At 10am (Local Time)

For More Ticket Sales Information Visit: Www.Friendsandpartners.It

Https://Www.Friendsandpartners.It/In-Tour/Laura-Pausini-World-Tour-2023-2024

MIAMI, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --. "Laura Pausini World Tour 2023/2024" will take Laura Pausini to major cities across the country, such as Miami, Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and Orlando. This follows the success of #LAURA30, the incredible musical marathon held in February with three live performances in a 24-hour period in three cities around the world: Harlem's World-Famous Apollo Theater in New York, The Music Station in Madrid, and Teatro Carcano in Milan, which celebrated her 30-year career. The marketing and entertainment company Loud And Live will be responsible for her new tour in the USA, which marks the Italian singer's return to an extensive tour in almost a decade.

LAURA PAUSINI RETURNS TO STAGES ACROSS THE UNITED STATES ON HER NEW WORLD TOUR "LAURA PAUSINI WORLD TOUR 2023/2024"

"I haven't been on tour since 2019," says Laura Pausini. "It's what I've missed the most in these years. And when Paolo, my now husband, and I were thinking about our honeymoon, just by looking into each other's eyes, we realized that the best way to celebrate and be truly happy was to return to the stage. The new world tour will be our own honeymoon!"

To continue with these announcements, Laura Pausini, nominated for an Academy Award for "Best Song," premiered her latest single "Un Buen Inicio" / "Un Buon Inizio," released on vinyl format, which will have the track "Frente a Nosotros" / "Davanti a noi" on the B-side, a song written by Laura Pausini, Paolo Carta, and Niccolò Agliardi, which was the soundtrack of their recent wedding.

About Loud And Live

Loud And Live is an entertainment, marketing, media, and live events company that blends music, sports, lifestyle, and content development. Based in Miami and with a presence in the United States, Europe, and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by its passion to create engaging experiences for global audiences.

