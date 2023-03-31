KPMG JOINS FORCES WITH STEPHEN CURRY AS TITLE SPONSOR FOR UNDERRATED GOLF TOUR

LPGA Tour player Mariah Stackhouse to serve as UNDERRATED Golf ambassador

Tour stops include West Palm Beach, Akron, Las Vegas and Seattle, where talented student-athletes will have the opportunity to play at prestigious U.S. golf courses

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stephen Curry's UNDERRATED Golf program announced KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm, as title sponsor in an effort to advance equity, access and opportunity for underrepresented and underrated youth in the sport of golf. KPMG will bring a multitude of new offerings to enhance the tour, including a mentoring and leadership development program for the participating youth.

"KPMG's sponsorship of UNDERRATED Golf further exemplifies our focus on advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within our firm and the broader marketplace," said KPMG U.S. Chair and CEO Paul Knopp. "We look forward to working with Stephen Curry, Mariah Stackhouse and the UNDERRATED Golf team to positively impact the diversity pipeline in golf and empower young athletes as leaders both on and off the course through meaningful leadership development and mentorship opportunities."

Additionally, LPGA Tour player and KPMG brand ambassador Mariah Stackhouse will serve as an UNDERRATED Golf brand ambassador starting in the 2023 season, where she'll host the newly minted "KPMG Leadership Day" to take place at the season-ending Curry Cup.

"After attending the inaugural Curry Cup last summer and seeing that UNDERRATED Golf's mission aligned perfectly with two of my passions – increasing the representation of diverse talent in the sport of golf and empowering young athletes as leaders off the course – I knew that I wanted to get involved," said Stackhouse. "I also recognized that, after working with KPMG for almost 7 years, they too shared the same authentic commitment to this mission, so I facilitated an introduction. I am thrilled that these two best-in-class organizations have come together, and I am honored to serve as UNDERRATED Golf's ambassador alongside Stephen Curry."

At each UNDERRATED Golf presented by KPMG tour stop, 60 athletes will participate in tournament style events and team-building activities while simultaneously networking with college golf coaches and golf executives. Ultimately, 24 best boys and girls will emerge from the tour to compete at the season-ending Curry Cup. The tour will give many young golfers their first opportunity to play at prestigious courses, with four tour stops across the country including:

The Park West Palm in West Palm Beach, FL | June 25-27

Firestone Country Club in Akron, OH | July 6-8

Paiute Golf Resort in Las Vegas, NV | July 18-20

Chambers Bay in Seattle, WA | Aug 7-9

UNDERRATED Golf is a purpose-driven business endeavor with the overarching commitment to provide equity, access and opportunity to student-athletes from every community by balancing participation in the sport to truly reflect our society. With a mission to increase the participation numbers amongst competitive golfers from diverse communities, UNDERRATED Golf's vision of the sport better reflects and balances the diversity of our society and provides access to the opportunities the game brings both on and off the course.

"UNDERRATED Golf launched with a mission to provide equity, access and opportunity to student athletes from underrepresented communities," said Stephen Curry. "As we enter our second year, we are driven to open more doors for diverse players and balance participation in the sport to truly reflect our society. Through our partnership with KPMG and Mariah Stackhouse as a brand ambassador, this program is reinforcing what a role model looks like and empowering young girls interested in golf, by letting them know the game has a place for them. It's inspiring to see everyone coming together to support this message and work towards creating positive change in the sport."

About UNDERRATED

UNDERRATED is an inspiring lifestyle brand with a mission to empower underrated and underrepresented individuals all over the world. With a passion for celebrating the underdog, UNDERRATED echoes this message across three main categories including experiences, media and physical product. The brand, which was established by Stephen Curry in 2019, draws on the revered NBA Champion's personal story as an underappreciated three-star athlete in high school who always stood in the shadows of his peers. As a powerful culmination of this inspiring journey to the top, UNDERRATED is committed to opening doors for often-overlooked student-athletes by developing impactful basketball programming, and fostering a platform for visibility through the UNDERRATED Championships, which create opportunities for players to be recognized by key figures. Based in the Bay Area, UNDERRATED is a mindset, a motivation, a calling, a compliment. For more information, please visit www.stayunderrated.com, and connect on social media via Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

ABOUT KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 143 countries and territories and has more than 265,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity and eradicating childhood illiteracy. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

