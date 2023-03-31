Nuvve Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Update

Investor Conference Call to be Held Today at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (7:00 AM PT)

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nuvve) (Nasdaq: NVVE), a green energy technology company that provides a globally-available, commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform designed to enable electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provides other grid services, today provided a fourth quarter and full-year 2022 update.

Fourth Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

Megawatts under management increased 7% to 17.4 megawatts at December 31, 2022 compared to 16.3 at September 30, 2022 ; backlog was 4.1 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $4.2 million at September 30, 2022 .

Expanded participation in California's Emergency Load Reduction Program with San Diego Gas & Electric to San Diego County's Ramona Unified School District through Nuvve V2G enabled DC fast chargers that power a fleet of eight electric school buses

Represented 10 school district customers in their successful bids to secure awards of $24.2 million in EPA Clean School Bus Rebate Program funding, supporting the future deployment of 61 V2G capable electric school buses and orders for Nuvve V2G-capable DC fast chargers; facilitated another two districts totaling 28 buses in their successful bid process

Subsequent to the end of fourth quarter 2022, we announced partnership with Circle K to provide grid services to electric vehicle fast chargers at 50 of Circle K's service stations and three to five stationary storage sites in Norway and Denmark ; potential to expand further in the Nordics and beyond

Reduced cash operating costs in fourth quarter 2022 on a sequential basis to $7.7 million versus $7.8 million in the third quarter

Cash and cash equivalents of $15.8 million , as of December 31, 2022

Management Discussion

Gregory Poilasne, chief executive officer of Nuvve, said, "Nuvve concluded what was a disappointing 2nd half of 2022 with positive momentum late in the fourth quarter and to start 2023. The fourth quarter was a foundational period for future growth at Nuvve. We believe the awarding of electric school bus and hardware funding to Nuvve school district customers through the EPA Clean School Bus Rebate Program in October, along with a 24-unit order from LAUSD in the first quarter of 2023, positions the company well for a significant step-up in orders and revenues for Nuvve's V2G-capable DC fast chargers in the year ahead. Further, we made progress on our initiative to more aggressively grow our megawatts under management and potential grid service revenues through opportunities that allow us to integrate our V2G platform with pre-existing third party unidirectional infrastructure, thus reducing reliance on large scale hardware roll-outs and what can at times be burdensome interconnection delays. This has so far culminated in the Circle K partnership we announced last month, which we are in the process of ramping up, and we are optimistic about other similar opportunities in the coming quarters. As we look ahead, and with the first quarter of 2023 nearly complete, we expect to report record DC fast charger orders in the first quarter and higher hardware shipments than we saw during any quarter in 2022 and 2021. As we move past the first quarter of 2023, we see further tailwinds as we realize revenues from EPA grants awarded last year and the benefits from new grid service revenues coming on-line in North America and Europe."

2022 Fourth Quarter Financial Review

Total revenue was $1.15 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $1.25 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of $0.10 million, or 8.2%. The decrease is attributed to a $0.05 million decrease in products and services revenue, and a decrease in grants of $0.05 million. Products and services revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2022 consisted of sales of DC and AC Chargers of about $0.8 million, grid services revenue of $0.2 million, and engineering services of $0.1 million. We experienced a softening of revenue in the fourth quarter as many of our customer were recipients of EPA Clean School Bus Rebates, which will allow them to place orders with Nuvve using rebate awards from the EPA if they delay their purchases until the rebates are awarded 2023.

Cost of product and service revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2022, decreased by $0.4 million to $0.7 million from $1.1 million, and margin increased to 32.7% from 3.0% compared to the same prior year period. Margin improved primarily as a result of higher pricing on hardware charging stations sales and a higher mix of grid service revenues.

Selling, general and administrative expenses consist of selling, marketing, payroll, administrative, finance, and professional expenses. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $7.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $6.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $0.6 million, or 9.9%. The increases during the three months ended December 31, 2022 was primarily attributable to increases in professional fees related to an annual audit of $0.2 million, rent expenses related to the main corporate office and warehouse of $0.2 million, and legal expenses of $0.3 million, partially offset by a decrease in compensation expenses of $0.4 million, including share-based compensation.

Research and development expenses was flat at $2.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $1.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Research and development expenses consist primarily of compensation expenses and subcontractor expenses used to advance Nuvve's platform functionality and integration with more vehicles.

Other income (expense) consists primarily of interest expense, change in fair value of warrants liability and derivative liability, and other income (expense). Other income (expense) increased by $2.02 million of income, from $0.99 million of other expense for the three months ended December 31, 2021, to $1.0 million in other income for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The increase during the three months ended December 31, 2022 was primarily attributable to the change in fair value of the warrants liability and derivative liability.

Net loss includes the net loss attributable to Stonepeak and Evolve, the holders of non-controlling interests in Levo, on our condensed consolidated statements of operations.

Net loss attributable to Nuvve common stockholders decreased by $1.6 million from net loss of $9.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, to $7.9 million of net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in net income was primarily due to a increase in operating expenses of $0.3 million, partially offset by increase in other income of $2.0 million for the aforementioned reasons.

Net Loss Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest was $0.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Net loss is allocated to non-controlling interests in proportion to the relative ownership interests of the holders of non-controlling interests in Levo, an entity formed by us with Stonepeak and Evolve. We own 51% of Levo's common units and Stonepeak and Evolve own 49% of Levo's common units. We have determined that Levo is a variable interest entities in which we are the primary beneficiary. Accordingly, we consolidate Levo and record a non-controlling interest for the share of the Levo owned by Stonepeak and Evolve during the three months ended December 31, 2022.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

NUVVE HOLDING CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets





Current Assets





Cash $ 15,753,896

$ 32,360,520 Restricted cash 480,000

380,000 Accounts receivable, net 1,121,694

1,886,708 Inventories 11,551,831

11,118,188 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,942,145

1,036,645 Total Current Assets 31,849,566

46,782,061 Property and equipment, net 636,944

356,194 Intangible assets, net 1,341,640

1,481,077 Investment in equity securities 1,670,951

670,951 Investment in leases 97,054

— Right-of-use operating lease assets 5,305,881

3,483,042 Financing receivables 288,872

138,161 Security deposit, long-term 8,682

3,057 Total Assets $ 41,199,590

$ 52,914,543







Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders' Equity





Current Liabilities





Accounts payable $ 2,390,422

$ 5,738,873 Accrued expenses 3,347,399

2,874,018 Deferred revenue 1,221,497

719,771 Operating lease liabilities - current 824,326

41,513 Other liabilities 113,844

110,574 Total Current Liabilities 7,897,488

9,484,749







Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent 5,090,170

3,441,642 Warrants liability 220,884

9,543,000 Derivative liability - non-controlling redeemable preferred shares 359,225

511,948 Other long-term liabilities 393,179

18,860 Total Liabilities 13,960,946

23,000,199







Commitments and Contingencies





Mezzanine equity





Redeemable non-controlling interests, preferred shares, zero par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 3,138

shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; aggregate liquidation

preference of $3,464,606 and $3,200,760 at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 3,547,765

2,901,899 Class D Incentive units, zero par value, 1,000,000 units authorized, 250,000 units issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2022 445,479

— Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively —

— Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 and 30,000,000 shares authorized; 24,270,956 and 18,861,130

shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 2,427

1,888 Additional paid-in capital 144,073,505

122,336,607 Accumulated other comprehensive income 76,182

113,446 Accumulated deficit (116,956,528)

(92,937,863) Nuvve Holding Corp. Stockholders' Equity 27,195,586

29,514,078 Non-controlling interests (3,950,186)

(2,501,633) Total Stockholders' Equity 23,245,400

27,012,445 Total Liabilities, Mezzanine equity and Stockholders' Equity $ 41,199,590

$ 52,914,543

NUVVE HOLDING CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue













Products and services $ 1,104,325

$ 1,159,308

$ 4,913,956

$ 2,920,627 Grants 42,611

90,519

459,427

1,270,138 Total revenue 1,146,936

1,249,827

5,373,383

4,190,765 Operating expenses













Cost of product and service revenue 743,395

1,124,729

4,196,788

2,002,197 Selling, general, and administrative 7,189,826

6,544,104

30,115,571

22,896,125 Research and development 1,955,033

1,949,442

7,976,568

6,524,245 Total operating expenses 9,888,254

9,618,275

42,288,927

31,422,567















Operating loss (8,741,318)

(8,368,448)

(36,915,544)

(27,231,802) Other income (expense)













Interest income (expense) 87,026

7,188

134,579

(585,157) Financing costs —

—

—

(46,754,794) Change in fair value of warrants liability 772,762

(952,000)

11,986,462

(312,400) Change in fair value of derivative liability 172,032

(2,163)

152,723

(14,342) Other, net 3,619

(39,731)

85,074

282,183 Total other income (expense), net 1,035,439

(986,706)

12,358,838

(47,384,510) Loss before taxes (7,705,879)

(9,355,154)

(24,556,706)

(74,616,312) Income tax expense 800

—

800

1,000 Net loss $ (7,706,679)

$ (9,355,154)

$ (24,557,506)

$ (74,617,312) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (78,978)

(78,405)

(538,841)

(2,138,272) Net loss attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp. $ (7,627,701)

$ (9,276,749)

$ (24,018,665)

$ (72,479,040) Less: Preferred dividends on redeemable non-controlling interests 67,933

62,760

263,846

101,856 Less: Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests preferred shares 161,466

161,466

645,866

261,505 Net loss attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp. common stockholders $ (7,857,100)

$ (9,500,975)

$ (24,928,377)

$ (72,842,401)















Net loss per share attributable to Nuvve Holding

Corp. common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.33)

$ (0.51)

$ (1.19)

$ (4.37)















Weighted-average shares used in computing net

loss per share attributable to Nuvve Holding

Corp. common stockholders, basic and diluted 23,955,356

18,800,005

20,971,896

16,654,495

NUVVE HOLDING CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income (loss) $ (7,706,679)

$ (9,355,154)

$ (24,557,506)

$ (74,617,312) Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes













Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of taxes 64,033

43,494

(37,264)

191,287 Total Comprehensive income (loss) $ (7,642,646)

$ (9,311,660)

$ (24,594,770)

$ (74,426,025) Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, net taxes (78,978)

(78,405)

(538,841)

(2,138,272) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp. $ (7,563,668)

$ (9,233,255)

$ (24,055,929)

$ (72,287,753) Less: Preferred dividends on redeemable non-controlling interests (67,933)

(62,760)

(263,846)

101,856 Less: Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests preferred shares (161,466)

(161,466)

(645,866)

(261,505) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp. common stockholders $ (7,334,269)

$ (9,009,029)

$ (23,146,217)

$ (71,924,392)

NUVVE HOLDING CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



Years Ended December 31,

2022

2021 Operating activities





Net loss $ (24,557,506)

$ (74,617,312) Adjustments to reconcile to net loss to net cash used in operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 289,536

167,558 Share-based compensation 5,234,878

4,219,989 Financing costs —

46,771,276 Beneficial conversion feature on convertible debenture —

427,796 Accretion of discount on convertible debenture —

116,147 Change in fair value of warrants liability (11,986,462)

312,400 Change in fair value of derivative liability (152,723)

— Loss on disposal of asset —

1,326 Gain on extinguishment of PPP Loan —

(492,100) Noncash lease expense 421,183

3,636 Change in operating assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable 763,302

(887,697) Inventory (433,644)

(10,065,710) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,072,001)

(693,756) Accounts payable (3,346,937)

2,780,890 Accrued expenses 1,340,918

2,138,574 Deferred revenue 417,481

626,265 Net cash used in operating activities (34,081,975)

(29,190,718) Investing activities





Proceeds from sale of property and equipment —

7,649 Purchase of property and equipment (438,045)

(273,124) Investments in equity securities (1,000,000)

— Net cash used in investing activities (1,438,045)

(265,475) Financing activities





Proceeds from Newborn Escrow Account —

58,184,461 Redemption of Newborn shares —

(18,629) Issuance costs related to reverse recapitalization and PIPE offering —

(3,970,657) Proceeds from PIPE offering —

14,250,000 Repayment of Newborn sponsor loans —

(487,500) Repurchase of common stock from EDF —

(6,000,000) Newborn cash acquired —

50,206 Purchase of stock from investor —

(2,000,000) Payment of financing costs —

(1,000,000) Payment of finance lease obligations (9,691)

(5,839) Proceeds from forward option put exercise 1,994,073

— Proceeds from exercise of pre-funded warrants related to Direct Offering 185

— Proceeds from Direct Offering of common stock, net of offering costs 13,069,815

— Proceeds from common stock offering, net of offering costs 3,763,494

— Proceeds from exercise of stock options 245,748

576,528 Issuance Costs Related to Preferred Stock —

(2,956,248) Issuance of Redeemable Preferred Stock —

3,138,000 Payment of Preferred Stock dividends —

(39,096) Net cash provided by financing activities 19,063,624

59,721,226 Effect of exchange rate on cash (50,228)

199,592 Net increase in cash and restricted cash (16,506,624)

30,464,625 Cash and restricted cash at beginning of year 32,740,520

2,275,895 Cash and restricted cash at end of year $ 16,233,896

$ 32,740,520







Supplemental Disclosure of cash information:





Cash paid for income taxes $ —

$ 800









NUVVE HOLDING CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued) (Unaudited)

Years Ended December 31,

2022

2021 Supplemental Disclosure of Noncash Financing Activity





Conversion of preferred stock to common stock $ —

$ 1,679 Conversion of debenture and accrued interest to common shares $ —

$ 3,999,435 Conversion of shares due to reverse recapitalization $ —

$ 3,383 Beneficial conversion feature $ —

$ — Issuance of common stock for merger success fee $ —

$ 2,085,299 Non-cash merger transaction costs $ —

$ 2,085,299 Accrued transaction costs related to reverse recapitalization $ —

$ 189,434 Issuance of private warrants $ —

$ 1,253,228 Forgiveness of PPP Loan $ —

$ 492,100 Issuance of Stonepeak and Evolve warrants $ —

$ 30,234,000 Issuance of Stonepeak and Evolve options $ —

$ 12,584,000

