LONGi Chairman calls for global collaboration to accelerate energy transition at Bo'ao forum

LONGi Chairman Zhong Baoshen spoke at Bo'ao Forum for Asia Annual Conference

Zhong said the development of renewable energy is key to global energy equity

LONGi has invested over 2 bln USD in solar tech innovation since 2018

XI'AN, China, April 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Bo'ao Forum for Asia Annual Conference was held in China's southern island province of Hainan from March 28th to 30th, with the theme "An Uncertain World: Solidarity and Cooperation for Development amid Challenges".

Zhong Baoshen, Chairman of LONGi, shared the company's vision and solutions for promoting international energy collaboration and global energy transition. (PRNewswire)

Zhong Baoshen, Chairman of LONGi Green Energy Technology, a leading global renewable energy company, spoke at a forum, "Global Energy Supply Shock," during the annual conference and shared LONGi's vision and solutions for promoting international energy collaboration and global energy transition.

Mr. Zhong reiterated the theme of this year's BFA annual conference and emphasized the necessity of cooperation and solidarity to overcome the growing challenges. "An open and inclusive attitude is key for global energy transition, and we do need global collaboration and free trade," he said.

During the discussion, Mr. Zhong was joined by other panelists that included Ernie Thrasher, Director of Xcoal Energy & Resources; Denis Depoux, Global Managing Director of Roland Berger; Gianni Di Giovanni, Chairman of Eni China BV and EVP, and Joël RUET, President of the Bridge Tank.

Mr. Zhong said that the world is trying to strike a balance between energy security and the decarbonization process. "In 2022, geopolitical conflicts have greatly impacted the global energy supply, and many countries have recognized the resilience of renewable energy," he added, noting that the acceleration of renewable energy development is crucial for countries to prepare for potential future energy crises and optimize their energy systems, thereby enhancing their energy self-reliance capacity.

Mr. Zhong went on to state that the technological innovations in the solar power industry have offered resilient solutions. "The global distribution of sunlight is more balanced and equitable than traditional energy, and it is basically accessible to all." "The large-scale development of renewable energy can help improve energy self-reliance and enhance global synergy in the future," he said.

"Affordable and Clean Energy" (SDG7) is essential for the world to achieve all the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to push forward the world toward a better and sustainable future. The continuous decline of clean energy costs is the foundation for energy equity at the global scale.

Zhong said climate change challenges and the significant cost reductions of renewable energy solutions have driven the energy transition. "Thanks to innovative technologies, the cost of the global green energy transition is now possible as we can enjoy cheaper green energy with less carbon emission and a clean environment. Over the past 5 years, LONGi has invested more than 2 billion USD in solar power R&D to further reduce the cost of solar energy and innovate new application scenarios for PV products."

Statistics show that in 2022 the newly-installed capacity for solar power in European Union was 41.4GW. Wind and solar power had replaced natural gas as the prime source of electricity generation in Europe. In 2022, the global installed capacity for solar power surpassed 1000GW. Solar power has become the cheapest source of electricity in many countries across the world, with the cost of solar power in some regions dropping to 1.5 cents USD per kWh.

LONGi and Center Int have jointly upgraded the main venues for the Bo'ao Forum for Asia by installing BIPV, or building-integrated PV products on the building roofs.

The integration of BIPV solutions, such as PV glass and PV parking lots, has enabled the Bo'ao Forum for Asia to adopt a more sustainable approach in hosting their future annual events. In China's southern island of Hainan, the BIPV roofs on the island can generate over 5 million kWh of green electricity every year.

(PRNewsfoto/LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LONGi