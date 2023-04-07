CIBS 2023 Created A Four-Days Success Across The Boat Industry

SHANGHAI, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As one part of the 2023 Tourism Plus Shanghai, a comprehensive tourism industry expo, the 26th China Shanghai International Boat Show & The Lifestyle Show welcomed 400+ exhibitors and 37,463 visitors from across the world in four packed days.

Throughout the CIBS 2023, we can see products with the keywords of "low carbon", "green" and "environmental protection" everywhere. Under the development goal of "carbon peak, carbon neutral", CIBS 2023 exhibitors provide efficient, green and environmental protection power solutions through innovative technology.

From boat fittings like engine, navigation, electric-propulsion to shipyard, and new technologies products like flexible solar chargers, underwater drone, AI balancing yacht chair and the wearable conditioner CoolBag, everything looks advanced and attractive for professional boat buyers.

For fishing lovers and water sports enthusiast, you can find lure fishing rod, lure bait, fishing boat, electric surfboard, sailboat, canoe and kayak. To let visitors indulge in this fascinating show, a 150㎡ water pool was built on the site, models and performers playing e-surfboard, showing water yoga and go kayaking, visitors can completely enjoy the active vibe that water sports bringing.

The BOAT MATCH – a B2B business matchmaking event, which gathered more than 20 professional buyers from Hong Kong, Australia, Russia, South Korea, Sri Lanka and other countries and regions contacted CIBS boat and accessories exhibitors through online and offline way. The procurement scope involves innovative products and equipment such as new energy yachts, inflatable boats, sailing boats, electric propulsion equipment, lithium batteries, navigation systems and underwater drones, and the buyers have expressed their active desire for in-depth cooperation. The BOAT MATCH greatly promoted the new situation of high-quality Chinese-made products going overseas.

CIBS 2023, a collection of exhibitions, forums and activities, is an important channel for the communication of the yacht industry and the spread of the water-friendly lifestyle. Its successful holding reflects people's pursuit of a better life, and it plays a vital role in the development of the boat industry.

See you in CIBS 2024!

