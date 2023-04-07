LONGi Founder and President Li Zhenguo attends Malaysian Prime Minister's Roundtable Meeting

XI'AN, China, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Roundtable Meeting with the Captains of Industry" was held in Beijing recently, in conjunction with the official visit of Dato Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, to China. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar, Minister of Transportation Luk Siu Fook, Minister of International Trade and Industry Tunku Zavru and Foreign Minister Zabriri, among other important dignitaries, attended the meeting. The founder and president of LONGi, Li Zhenguo, was also invited to join this significant gathering.

The roundtable is aimed at deepening trade and investment cooperation between China and Malaysia, enhancing understanding and interaction between the Chinese and Malaysian business communities by building a face-to-face communication platform, and jointly promoting project cooperation to achieve greater mutual benefit and win-win results.

Speaking at the event, LONGi's Founder and President, Mr. Li Zhenguo, shared the company's expansion plans in Malaysia over the next years. "Today, I am proud to announce that LONGi has continued to increase its production capacity for ingot, wafer, cell, and module in Malaysia, which is expected to create over 7,000 employment opportunities. Since starting our operations in Malaysia's Kuching City in Sarawak state in 2016, we have been committed to driving technological innovation and empowering local communities. All our new projects are adopting the most advanced automated process and technology. Our current workforce of 4,000 employees is 99.9% Malaysian, and we are eager to continue building our business in Malaysia," Li said.

In the future, LONGi will continue to focus on technological innovation, strengthen overseas manufacturing capabilities, and contribute to the global energy transition, he added.

