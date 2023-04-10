THE LOS ANGELES FILM SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT AWARDS RETURNS THIS SUMMER WITH NEW CLASS OF ACADEMY MEMBERS

The 4th annual Spotlight Awards ceremony will induct Jeff Barnes, Paquita Hughes, Phillip Bladh and Samantha Wilkins into the Spotlight Academy

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Film School will host its 4th annual Spotlight Awards ceremony honoring the new members of the Spotlight Academy Class of 2023. This year's Spotlight Awards will be a live, in-person celebration at Ivar Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday, June 29. The program will include special guest appearances by entertainment industry leaders and exclusive interviews with the four inductees before and after the show.

From left to right: Samantha Wilkins, Phillip Bladh, Jeff Barnes and Paquita Hughes (PRNewswire)

The award show is the grand finale of L.A. Film School's Spotlight Week, a series of interactive events for on-campus and online students and alumni. Participants get exclusive access to industry expert panels and networking opportunities, live gear demos, prize giveaways and more. The entire event runs from Monday, June 26 through Thursday, June 29, 2023, culminating in the Spotlight Awards ceremony Thursday evening.

The 2023 Spotlight Award alumni who will be inducted into The Los Angeles Film School Spotlight Academy include:

Jeff Barnes : The President of Record Plant Studios in Hollywood . Having been with the studio for his entire professional career, Barnes runs the day-to-day business operations and has worked with top musical talent including Beyoncé, Justin Bieber and Iggy Azalea.

Phillip Bladh : An Oscar-winning production sound mixer who is most known for his work on Sound of Metal starring Riz Ahmed . Bladh is also the recipient of the BAFTA, CAS, and AMPS award for best live-action sound mixing on Sound of Metal . He is the first-ever alumnus known to personally win an Oscar®.

Samantha Wilkins : Her modeling and texturing work and asset-leading roles include a broad range of impressive credits from commercials to video games. Wilkins's artistic talents have been used in many projects including the Audi Driverless Super Bowl ad campaign, Nike's "Want It All" ad campaign and the first six Apex Legends season opening trailers.

Paquita Hughes : An award-winning producer, location manager and military veteran. Hughes has worked with big networks including HBO, Hulu and ABC, and has more than 50 productions under her belt. She's landed on the sets of Perry Mason , Little Fires Everywhere, and most recently wrote and produced a short film, Jeremy.

Visit lafilm.edu/spotlight to learn more about each of the Spotlight inductees.

About The Los Angeles Film School

The Los Angeles Film School is an accredited higher education institution located in the heart of Hollywood. The school has served the community and its students since 1999 and offers entertainment-focused Bachelor of Science degrees in Animation, Audio Production, Digital Filmmaking, Entertainment Business, Film Production, Graphic Design, Media Communications, Music Production and Writing for Film & TV; and Associate of Science degrees in Audio Production, Music Production, and Film. The campus facilities include the historic RCA Building at 6363 Sunset Boulevard and the studios at 6690 Sunset Boulevard, where students have access to industry-standard equipment, editing labs, dub stages and recording studios.

The school's faculty of industry professionals have earned credits on major motion pictures, video games and music recordings. Numerous alumni have received awards at film festivals worldwide, engineered multi-platinum selling albums, and some credits include GRAMMY® and Oscar® nominations and wins. The school is a VA-approved institution and accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).

For more information about The Los Angeles Film School, please visit: www.lafilm.edu or call 323.860.0789.

