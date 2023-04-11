Forbes Names Simmons Bank Among World's Best Banks 2023

Marks fourth consecutive year the bank has been recognized as a top performer for customer satisfaction on a global scale

PINE BLUFF, Ark., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Simmons Bank has been named one the World's Best Banks by Forbes. Simmons Bank was one of only 75 banks in the United States, and 415 banks worldwide, to be included in the 2023 rankings, which are based solely on customer feedback.

"We are honored that our customers ranked Simmons Bank among the World's Best Banks again this year based on their trust in us, our ability to provide traditional and digital products and services that meet their evolving needs, and our focus on delivering an excellent customer experience," said Bob Fehlman, chief executive officer of Simmons Bank. "Since our inception 120 years ago, Simmons Bank has been dedicated to building strong relationships and this recognition further validates our efforts to support our customers and be a trusted financial advisor and business partner in the communities we serve."

In developing its 2023 rankings, Forbes collaborated with its market research partner, Statista, to conduct surveys of more than 48,000 consumers across 32 different countries. Banks were rated on general satisfaction (30% of the final score) and whether they would recommend the bank (30%). The final 40% came from customer ratings in five key areas: trust, terms and conditions, customer services, digital services and financial advice. All financial institutions (including brick-and-mortar banks and online only banks) offering a checking and/or savings account were considered in the study and a bank had to be rated by at least 250 customers.

The award builds on recent recognitions that Simmons Bank has received from Forbes, including America's Best Midsize Employers (2023), World's Best Banks (2022), America's Best Bank (2022), World's Best Banks (2021), America's Best Banks (2021) , America's Best Employers By State (2020), and World's Best Banks (2020).

About Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 114 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates 230 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2023, Simmons Bank was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsize Employers and among the "World's Best Banks" for the fourth consecutive year. In 2022, Simmons Bank was named to Forbes' list of "America's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

