N.C. RED CROSS WORKERS UNANIMOUSLY VOTE TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

Momentum at N.C. Red Cross Facilities Continues

CARY, N.C., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at the American Red Cross in Cary voted unanimously to join Teamsters Local 391. This is the fourth organizing victory at a Red Cross facility in North Carolina in the last month. This cohort joins three units of Red Cross Durham workers who also recently voted to join Local 391.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

"We are happy to welcome another group of Red Cross workers to the Teamsters family here in North Carolina," said Moses Darden, Lead Organizer at Local 391. "This latest organizing victory is part of a growing movement of Red Cross workers in the Carolinas who are rising up and demanding fair treatment and job protections. We look forward to helping these workers get the contract they deserve."

"My coworkers and I could not be more excited to join Local 391," said Amy Starks, Collections Specialist at Red Cross' Cary facility. "We know that the Teamsters will always advocate for and support Red Cross workers like us. We're ready to fight for the contract we deserve!"

These workers join more than 1,700 other Red Cross workers who are represented by the Teamsters.

Chartered in 1938, Teamsters Local 391 represents thousands of workers in North Carolina throughout a wide variety of industries. For more information go to teamsterslocal391.org/.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

mmcquaid@teamster.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teamsters Local 391