Pan Am Flight Academy Acquires State-of-the-Art B737 MAX-8 Simulator

MIAMI, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pan Am Flight Academy, a leading aviation training provider, has acquired a new Level D B737 MAX-8 simulator to enhance its commercial pilot training programs. The state-of-the-art simulator is expected to be ready for training by July 2023 enabling Pan Am to incorporate a new aircraft sim to its extended offering.

Pan Am Flight Academy (PRNewsfoto/Pan Am Flight Academy) (PRNewswire)

The new simulator features the latest technology for a realistic and immersive training experience. It will be fully equipped with the latest L3 Harris RealitySeven technology. The new B737 MAX-8 sim will have all the latest features including the Runway Awareness and Advisory System (RAAS), TCAS II-7.1, weather radar, electric control loading and motion system and RSi EPIC visual system.

"We are excited to add the B737 MAX-8 simulator to our fleet of training devices," said Jeff Portanova, President of Pan Am Flight Academy. "This new simulator is a significant investment in our training programs and will provide our students with the highest quality training experience."

The B737 MAX-8 is one of the most popular commercial aircraft in the world, and with the new simulator, Pan Am Flight Academy will be able to offer further training options to pilots from airlines and other aviation organizations worldwide.

For decades, Pan Am Flight Academy has built a reputation of providing the highest quality training programs in the aviation industry. The academy offers a wide range of aviation training programs for commercial pilots, including initial type ratings, upgrades, recurrent training, ATP- CTP and other specialized training courses.

For more information on Pan Am Flight Academy's training programs, visit www.panamacademy.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pan Am Flight Academy