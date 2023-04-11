"Pit Bulls & Parolees" Creative Team Continues Dog Rescue Mission

NEW ORLEANS, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Early Release Media (ERM) today announced the launch of Rabid Reality , an independent non-profit streaming video on demand (SVOD) service, from Tia Torres, the star of Animal Planet's hit television series, "Pit Bulls & Parolees." The boutique SVOD is the first of its kind to use subscription funds to benefit rescue animals. Rabid Reality provides new, original content featuring the same authentic and unforgettable cast from "Pit Bulls & Parolees" as well as new shows, video podcasts, sharable short-form videos and plenty of dogs to steal your heart.

Rabid Reality launches as first of its kind non-profit streaming video on demand service to benefit rescue animals.

"Rabid Reality is an ideal way for me to stay connected with my fans while supporting this important cause," said Tia Torres, Rabid Reality founder. "After 19 seasons of 'Pit Bulls & Parolees' I know our fans and supporters want to see more of the authentic stories and dramatic rescues we have always delivered. We have some exciting new shows, podcasts, and videos in the works."

Rabid Reality is now available across all platforms including a SmartTV app, mobile app for Android and iOS, and on its own website. Built from the ground up, the platform offers four tiers of donation subscription levels from $3 per month to $25 per month. Each subscription level unlocks additional content and all proceeds will support the hundreds of rescue dogs at Villalobos Rescue Center, the largest pit bull rescue and rehabilitation center in the United States.

"Second chances have been at the core of Tia's mission. Whether it's the dogs she's rescued or the parolees she hired, Tia always found a way to offer a second chance. By launching Rabid Reality she is creating her own second chance to stay connected to her audience while continuing her rescue mission," said Billy Cooper, Executive Producer and partner at ERM.

Andrew Greenberger, Executive Producer and ERM partner also added, "when Tia first approached us about starting a direct-to-consumer network, she made it clear that she didn't just want a YouTube Channel, she had a vision for an audience-friendly SVOD streaming solution. To that end, we've built an entire content delivery network from the ground up, allowing us to maintain control of every aspect of content production and distribution."

For more information or to subscribe, please visit www.RabidReality.com .

About Early Release Media

Early Release Media (ERM) is the non-profit production arm of Villalobos Rescue Center that develops and produces all the content featured on Rabid Reality, as well as a number of television projects currently in development for third-party networks and platforms. ERM is following the Villalobos Rescue Center model by committing to hire parolees and provide job skills development in the editing and video production industry.

View original content:

SOURCE Early Release Media