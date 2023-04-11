READY PLAYER ME AND KRIKEY AI LAUNCH AI ANIMATED AVATARS

AI Animate Ready Player Me Avatars

A new AI Experience lets users generate avatar animations in minutes

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Krikey.ai, an AI tools company, announced an AI Animation partnership with Ready Player Me today. The AI Animation tool for Ready Player Me Avatars is available at www.krikey.ai/readyplayerme - Users can sign in and then visit this link to create and AI Animate their Ready Player Me Avatar.

Whether animating a Ready Player Me Avatar for a game, film or just for fun - users can now generate 3D Avatar animations in minutes using Krikey AI. With just a text phrase, an animation can be created and exported to your 3D game engine or film editing software of choice. The exporting file format is either a video file or fbx file. Animate your Ready Player me Avatar today using Krikey AI: www.krikey.ai/readyplayerme .

Within the Krikey AI Tool, users can edit the speed of their animation, change the camera angle, select a 3D background, add a drop shadow and more. Creators and developers can now quickly generate multiple custom 3D Avatar characters and animations for their projects. What used to take days can now happen in minutes – empowering a wave of creativity and possibility. Ready Player Me created interoperable Avatars for the metaverse and now, with Krikey AI, you can bring these characters to life with custom AI Animations. Creators and developers can visit www.krikey.ai/readyplayerme to generate their own AI animations today.

"Ready Player Me has spent years building the perfect avatar system and now we are excited to partner with AI innovators to accelerate what's possible with our avatars. The Krikey team has developed an AI Text to Animation tool that is an excellent compliment to our custom 3D Avatars." said Timmu Toke, CEO of Ready Player Me. "We are thrilled to partner with the Krikey AI team to bring AI Animation tools to our creator and developer community."

The Krikey AI Animation tool currently supports simple human motion prompts (for example: walk, run, bow, wave, spin and more). The team is training the AI Model with more motion data every month so the variety and quality of the AI Animation output is always improving. More complex prompts like jumping jacks, baseball pitch and walk up stairs also lead to engaging results. To access the AI Animation tool with your Ready Player Me Avatar, first create an account at krikey.ai and sign in. Then visit www.krikey.ai/readyplayerme to customize your Ready Player Me Avatar before generating your AI Animation. The website has a prompt guide to help users discover text prompts that will yield the best results with the AI Animation tool.

"Nearly two decades ago the world changed when anyone could upload a video to the Internet. Today, anyone can create and animate a 3D character with Krikey AI and Ready Player Me." said Ketaki Shriram, Co-founder and CTO at Krikey.ai. "In the next 12 months, almost every company will need to integrate 3D generative AI tools to their pipeline and products. This is the future of play."

Krikey's AI Animation tool is available today online at www.krikey.ai/readyplayerme . Visit the website to generate your first AI animation!

About Krikey AI

Krikey AI has built a set of developer tools including an AI Text to Animation tool, custom 3D Avatar tool, AR mobile app toolkit and more. The AI tool enables creators to generate animations they can take into any platform for 3D content creation. Krikey has previously partnered with Snapchat, T-Mobile, Google, The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Foundation, Sony Pictures Entertainment and the National Audubon Society, building custom AR games for each brand partner and reaching 5M+ users. For more information, please visit www.krikey.ai .

About Ready Player Me

Ready Player Me is a cross-game avatar platform for the metaverse. It lets you create a 3D avatar with a selfie and use it in 6,000+ compatible apps and games. You can explore virtual worlds in VRChat, join meetings in Spatial, or stream to your fans using Animaze – all with your personal avatar that represents you in virtual worlds. Any developer can integrate Ready Player Me into their apps and games using our free avatar SDK. It's compatible with Unity and Unreal Engine and works great on the web, mobile, and desktop platforms. Learn more at https://readyplayer.me/

READY PLAYER ME AND KRIKEY AI LAUNCH AI ANIMATED AVATARS (PRNewswire)

