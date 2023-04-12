AXES.ai ESTABLISHES ITS INTERNATIONAL HEADQUARTERS AT BLACK FIRE INNOVATION, UNLV HARRY REID RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGY PARK

LAS VEGAS, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXES.ai ("AXES" or the "Company") announces that it has signed a ten (10) year lease to integrate the Black Fire Innovation Campus located at the UNLV Harry Reid Research and Technology Park as home to its International Headquarters and its Artificial Intelligence Development Center.

"Black Fire Innovation is home to some of the most advanced and innovative projects in our Industry" stated Earle G. Hall, President & CEO of AXES.ai. "Establishing our International Headquarters within the walls of this academic, forward-thinking, technology hotbed is both humbling and gratifying. The AXES team thrives on innovation, and being part of this Black Fire family movement to evolve our Industry is simply incredible. We would like to thank all involved, especially Bo Bernhard, for making this happen."

"The AXES focus on artificial intelligence, innovation and key topics such as responsible gaming, anti-money laundering and cashless makes the company a perfect fit for the Black Fire ecosystem" stated Bo Bernhard, PhD., Vice President of Economic Development at UNLV. "We look forward to increasing our collaboration on research and development to foster innovation and industry cooperation with great companies such as AXES."

ABOUT BLACK FIRE INNOVATION

Located at the Harry Reid Research and Technology Park, Black Fire Innovation serves to accelerate innovation for hospitality, gaming and entertainment. Opened in 2020 in collaboration with Caesars Entertainment Corporation, this living lab and coworking space is ideal for engaging in cutting-edge translation research and innovation. Within the facility, industry can work with researchers, students, and entrepreneurs to create disruptive innovations. As the home to both tech developments and early-stage startups, Black Fire will have a resounding impact for decades to come.

ABOUT AXES.ai

AXES.ai, is a world-class Fintech, present in more than 40 countries. The AXES Cloud comprises four platforms: Cashless, Loyalty and Engagement, Business Intelligence, and DooH Media. AXES Fintech integrates the entire cashless digital workflow from open to closed loop, cashier, kiosks, and the flagship all-inclusive Butler player APP. AXES Media boasts a highly engaging interactive media experience to broadcast publicity, ads, information, and clickable content and is fully integrated with the AXES Cashless Experience. AXES empowers governments, casinos, and route/street with real-time IoT data collection, actionable information, fully integrated cashless applications and endless APPS, making AXES the future of casino information management TODAY.

