CHARLES ZHANG RECOGNIZED BY FORBES AND BARRON'S AS THE #1 FINANCIAL ADVISOR IN MICHIGAN FOR 2023

PORTAGE, Mich., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles Zhang, CFP®, has once again been ranked the #1 advisor in the state of Michigan according to Forbes, who recently released their 2023 Best-In-State Wealth Advisor list. Every year since the inception of Forbes' Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list, Charles has been the #1 ranked advisor in the state of Michigan. The annual ranking list spotlights the nation's top-performing advisors, evaluated based on a methodology developed by SHOOK Research. Advisors are also evaluated based on personal interviews, industry experience and revenue trends, among other criteria.*

Charles has also been ranked the #1 Financial Advisor in Michigan by Barron's on their list of the Top Advisor Rankings by State for 2023. This is the 11th consecutive year that Charles has been placed in the #1 position on the list, a true testament to his commitment to excellence in the financial services industry.*

Charles Zhang is the Founder and President of Zhang Financial, a fee-only wealth management group headquartered in southwest Michigan. He, along with his wife and Chief Executive Officer, Lynn Chen-Zhang, have built a firm with over $4.7 billion in assets under management.

Another important reason for Zhang Financial's success, according to Charles, is the fee-only compensation structure that the firm has implemented with all clients. A fee-only advisor is defined as one who is compensated solely from the client. Neither the advisor, nor any related party, may receive compensation contingent on the purchase or sale of a financial product.

Unlike Charles and Zhang Financial, many financial advisors are sellers of financial products. Some or all of their income may be dependent upon their ability to steer clients into a limited number of financial products. This inherent conflict of interest poses serious threats to the client's financial well-being.

By eliminating any potential conflicts of interest, Charles Zhang ensures that his clients receive truly objective, unbiased investment advice. Zhang Financial's investment strategy is built around years of academic research and aims to provide the highest probability of success for their clients. For more information, or to request a consultation, please visit www.zhangfinancial.com

*As reported by Forbes on April 4, 2023, and by Barron's on March 11, 2023. Please see www.zhangfinancial.com/disclosure for full ranking criteria and disclosure.

